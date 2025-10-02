2 Ex-NBA Head Coaches Could be First Mentioned in Next Cycle
Several NBA teams made coaching changes ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season. The New York Knicks and the Denver Nuggets parted ways after strong runs with Tom Thibodeau and Michael Malone.
Despite Thibodeau and Malone having strong resumes, they didn’t gain a ton of traction on the open market. With all positions filled, Malone will focus on an analyst role with ESPN, while Thibodeau makes his rounds at training camps across the league, spending time with coaching friends in other markets.
While this might be a break year for Thibodeau and Malone, the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn suggests that the two veteran head coaches will be the “first names mentioned for potential openings” as the season plays out.
This coaching cycle might’ve been the year of trying new candidates, but Thibodeau and Malone have strong cases to get back in the coaching seat.
The former has two Coach of the Year nods, with his most recent being the 2021 season with the Knicks. Since taking on the Knicks’ job, Thibodeau coached the team to the playoffs four out of five times. They advanced past the first round three times and broke a long drought of Eastern Conference Finals appearances last season.
Unfortunately, that accomplishment wasn’t enough to keep a job in the Big Apple. Thibodeau leaves behind five seasons in New York, three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and five seasons with the Chicago Bulls. The former head coach has won 58 percent of his matchups in nearly 1,000 games. He only missed the playoffs twice.
As for Malone, his first head coaching stint didn’t so well. When he took over the Sacramento Kings job in 2013, Malone missed the playoffs. By year two, he was fired after 24 games. The Denver Nuggets picked up Malone in 2015, and missed the playoffs three years in a row.
Patience eventually paid off, but it took a lot of time. From 2018 up until Malone’s final full season, the Nuggets were playoff regulars. They advanced past the first round five out of six times. Denver made it to the Western Conference Finals twice and won the NBA championship in 2023.
Malone was in a rare position last season. The Nuggets were 47-32 in a tough Western Conference and gearing up for an inevitable playoff run for the seventh season in a row. Still, Denver called it quits with the head coach just weeks away from the postseason.
At this stage of their careers, Malone and Thibodeau need find the right fit in order to continue coaching. Neither seems to be on the verge of retirement, and just might be back in the mix as the new hoops season plays out.