2 Key Factors in a Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Saga
Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t escape the trade rumors this season.
As the Milwaukee Bucks enter the 2025-2026 NBA season with Greek superstar still on board, many across the league continue to monitor the situation as any sign of struggle from the Bucks could lead to an opening for teams to get a real shot at trading for Antetokounmpo.
Heading into the 2025 offseason, it seemed that the Bucks were going to have no choice but to field offers for Antetokounmpo. It ended up being a quiet summer on that front.
However, there wasn’t a total lack of trade discussions involving Antetokounmpo. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, there was a brief discussion between the Bucks and the New York Knicks. Both sides left feeling no differently. The Knicks didn’t think the Bucks were serious, and it was that way for a reason.
As reports surface regarding Antetokounmpo’s current situation and future, two factors stood out.
The Bucks Will Do What They Need to Do
Franchises typically give their homegrown stars a say in all situations all the way up until they leave. While the Bucks might work with Antetokounmpo on any future trade, Milwaukee’s front office has shown a willingness to do what they think is best, without consultation from the former MVP.
When the Bucks traded for Damian Lillard a couple of years ago, Antetokounmpo would’ve signed off on it, as he reportedly helped Lillard change his mind about wanting to join the Miami Heat. But the Bucks were pursuing Lillard with or without Antetokounmpo’s blessing, according to ESPN.
And when it was time to shockingly cut ties with Lillard over the summer, Antetokounmpo was just as surprised as the masses. Once again, the Bucks were doing what they felt they needed to do without influence outside of the front office.
“The Bucks had not sought Antetokounmpo's approval or consultation before making the move, just as they hadn't required it when acquiring Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers in 2023,” Charania wrote.
Giannis Would Have to Follow a Trend
The Bucks aren’t going to willingly put Antetokounmpo on the trade block. He’s going to go down as a franchise legend, and he still holds MVP value at this stage of his career. If the superstar big man wants out, then he’s going to have to ask out—and it probably won’t be as simple as that.
Giannis would have to follow an NBA trend that has built up over the years.
“Rival executives believed the only way Antetokounmpo could have forced a move elsewhere was by making a spectacle and pushing himself out like several NBA stars who requested trades in recent years,” Charania added. “Those who know Antetokounmpo well say that is the antithesis of who he is, and ultimately, he applied no public pressure to Milwaukee this summer.”
Whether it’s holding out, making public comments about wanting to be traded, or giving the team the image of a player simply mailing it in, Giannis would have to take a page out of Jimmy Butler’s book to force the Bucks’ hand to make a deal later on down the line. As the report suggests, Giannis is far from the type to go above and beyond to force the Bucks’ hand with that kind of public pressure.
For now, the Bucks can feel comfortable about their standing with Giannis, but they have to remain on high alert. At this point, the 2025-2026 is make or break.