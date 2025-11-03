2 Key Losses Leave NBA With 1 Unbeaten Team (And It’s Not Surprising)
There’s one team left without a blemish on their record heading into the third week of the 2025-2026 NBA season… It’s the Oklahoma City Thunder.
How can you be surprised? The team cruised through a tough Western Conference last season and made a run to the NBA Finals, beating the Indiana Pacers in a seven-game series to win it all.
The Thunder are young, talented, and didn’t see any major turnover in the offseason. As a result, their chemistry remains sky-high as the season continues on. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is already looking like an MVP favorite, while his supporting cast remains stellar.
Which Teams Dropped Out on Sunday?
The Knicks Get Revenge on the Bulls
The Chicago Bulls are one of the most shocking teams at the start of the 2025-2026 season. They cut ties with most of their core stars from the last few seasons, such as DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Lonzo Ball.
Chicago’s front office caught heat for signing Josh Giddey to a major $100 million extension to lead the franchise. So far, they look like geniuses. The Bulls beat the Knicks in their NBA Cup action with a 135-125 victory. Chicago was 5-0 heading into the weekend.
On Sunday, the Knicks got their revenge. A 128-116 loss finally put a stain on the Bulls’ record. It’s too early to consider the Bulls legitimate Eastern Conference threats. It’s also too early to say that they are about to get brought back down to earth. The Bulls are one of the league’s most intriguing, yet questionable teams, so far this year.
San Antonio Spurs Take a Beating
The Spurs have had better nights.
Facing the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, the Spurs didn’t have any answers for the offensive attack coming their way. The Suns dropped 130 on San Antonio. Devin Booker produced a 28-point, 13-assist double-double in 35 minutes of action.
Very rarely does Victor Wembanyama struggle to stand out, but he was far from extraordinary on Sunday. The young veteran big man checked in for 34 minutes, and he produced nine points, nine rebounds, and two assists.
The big man’s quiet night, plus an early exit for the rookie Dylan Harper, placed the Spurs in a tough spot. They dropped Sunday’s game 130-118. They now have sole possession of the Western Conference’s second seed with their 5-1 record.
