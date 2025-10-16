2 Key Notes From Kevin Durant's Reaction to Last Year's Trade Drama
Kevin Durant has had his fair share of changes in the NBA, and most of the time, they were his decision.
However, Durant’s exit from the Phoenix Suns came after the team spent the 2025 trade deadline shopping the superstar forward around.
While many were under the belief that Durant requested his way out, just as he did with the Brooklyn Nets before he got to Phoenix, the star forward has revealed on multiple occasions that it is not the case.
With Netflix’s Starting Five streaming, NBA fans got a glimpse of Durant’s reactions and thoughts in real-time when it was going down. The superstar forward’s words revealed a couple of key factors.
The Suns Get Another Bad Look
The overhaul in Phoenix a few seasons ago was a bold move by the team’s new ownership. Acquiring stars like Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal to put alongside Devin Booker was an all-in strategy that fell flat.
Phoenix gave up a lot to get Durant, but they showed a lack of loyalty and transparency. According to Durant, he wasn’t under the impression that he had a chance to get traded. He found out he was on the block through hearsay. It’s not typical for a league MVP to be so out of the loop from the front office’s plans.
"I'm hearing real people that I respected, that are credible in this business, telling me that this [trade] is about to go down,” Durant said. “So I'm on the phones heavy. No [expletive] way they trying to do this [expletive] behind my back and they ain't say nothing to me. I said, that's [expletive] up."
Devin Booker, a homegrown star for the Suns, recently felt the love from the organization as he earned a massive extension. He might be the only player to view the team in such a positive light right now. The Suns have a lot of work to do to repair the image they’ve created with the Durant situation.
Why Not the Warriors?
It was clear the Golden State Warriors wanted a third star in the building. Klay Thompson had left the team for the Dallas Mavericks. The acquisition of Dennis Schroder wasn’t the low-cost, high-upside move the Warriors hoped for. The first big swing was for Durant, who wanted to put a block on the trade.
“Don't send me to the Warriors,” Durant said. “Make it somewhere else but the Warriors. I didn't want to go back to the storyline, and I don't want to go there and gut the whole team. First of all, I don't even want to get traded."
Durant had a stint with the Warriors, which helped him secure the championship parts of his resume. He left on a strange note, but it clearly didn’t leave a sour taste in Golden State’s mouth, as they attempted to bring him back years later.
The future Hall of Famer wasn’t for the reunion, though. He didn’t want to revisit that chapter. Durant told Steph Curry that he didn’t think it was a “smart move basketball-wise.” Durant wanted to play the year out with the Suns, expecting them to move him in the offseason.
The Warriors went in a different direction and picked up Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.