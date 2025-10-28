2 Lakers Players Headline Historic Start to the NBA Season
Not even one full week into the 2025-2026 NBA season, history was made.
Players are racking up high-scoring games at a massive clip, and the Los Angeles Lakers have two players headlining that list.
via @ESPNInsights: Offensive clinics to start the NBA season. Austin Reaves, Tyrese Maxey and Luka Doncic have already scored at least 40 twice
In the absence of LeBron James, anybody could’ve guessed it was going to be the Luka Doncic show to begin the year. The superstar scorer started the season off with a bang, scoring over 40 points in each of his first two matchups, while shooting over 60 percent from the field.
A 43-point game against the Golden State Warriors wasn’t enough to come out on top with a victory, but a 49-point showing against the Minnesota Timberwolves was a recipe for victory, helping the Lakers secure their first victory of the year.
Unfortunately for Doncic, an injury sidelined him after two games. No Luka—No LeBron—No problem!
Austin Reaves has turned into a scoring machine over the past two games. While he had stellar scoring outings in the first two games, scoring at least 25 points, he surpassed 50 points against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, then dropped another 41 points on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers.
via @realapp: Austin Reaves has 92 PTS in his last 2 games. That’s the most by a Laker on back-to-back nights since Kobe Bryant in 2007.
The two Lakers are among three players to have at least 40 points on multiple occasions. The third player is the Philadelphia 76ers guard, Tyrese Maxey.
Maxey opened the year with a 40-point outburst against the Boston Celtics. While his second outing was a 28-point showing against the Charlotte Hornets, the Sixers took care of business against the Orlando Magic, which was headlined by another Maxey 40-piece.
OKC Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a season-high of 50 points last week. Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen collected 51 points to tie Reaves for second on Monday night. Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon is the other player with a 50-point showing.
The rest of the list includes Jamal Murray, Steph Curry, Jaylen Brown, Anthony Edwards, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cam Thomas, and Victor Wembanyama.
