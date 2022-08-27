Skip to main content
2009 NBA First-Round Pick Pleads Guilty In Federal Court, Agrees To Pay $2.5 Million In Restitution

2009 NBA First-Round Pick Pleads Guilty In Federal Court, Agrees To Pay $2.5 Million In Restitution

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, former NBA star Terrence Williams has pled guilty in federal court. Williams played in the NBA for the Boston Celtics, New Jersey Nets, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On August 26, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced that former NBA star Terrence Williams had pled guilty in federal court. 

U.S. Attorney SDNY via the release: "Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that TERRENCE WILLIAMS pled guilty to conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft, in connection with a scheme to defraud the National Basketball Association (“NBA”) Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan (the “Plan”)."

Last year, the NBA (via the Associated Press) announced that 18 former players had been charged in a scheme to defraud the NBA Players' Health and Welfare Benefit Plan. 

Williams played his college basketball at Louisville, and was the 11th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the New Jersey Nets. 

He only played part of two seasons in New Jersey before bouncing around from the Houston Rockets to the Sacramento Kings to the Boston Celtics. 

His career averages are 7.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest in 153 regular season games. 

He also played in five playoff games for the Celtics in 2013.

In addition to the charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office also announced that he agreed to pay $2.5 million in restitution and would forfeit $653,672.55 to the United States

U.S. Attorney SDNY via the release: "WILLIAMS, 35, of Seattle, Washington, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud, which carries a maximum term of twenty years in prison; and one count of aggravated identity theft, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of two years in prison. As part of his guilty plea, WILLIAMS agreed to pay restitution of $2,500,000 to the Plan and to forfeit $653,672.55 to the United States."

Williams is 35-years-old, and last played in the NBA during the 2013 season. 

He's also played in the D League, and for several teams overseas. 

USATSI_4359123_168388303_lowres
News

2009 NBA First-Round Pick Pleads Guilty In Federal Court, Agrees To Pay $2.5 Million In Restitution

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_7764995_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Carmelo Anthony Is Reportedly Interested In Signing With This Team

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17470127_168388303_lowres (1)
News

The Brooklyn Nets Will Still Be Paying Jevon Carter Next Season

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18205441_168388303_lowres
News

Watch A Famous Rapper Give James Harden $250,000 In Cash For His Birthday

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16842003_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Miami Heat Should Sign This Former 2nd Overall Pick

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13981023_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Should Bring Back This Former Starter

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12137903_168388303_lowres
News

Former NBA Player Signs With New Team In Poland

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18062477_168388303_lowres
News

James Harden Threw His Birthday Cake Off Of A Yacht

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12457174_168388303_lowres
News

Toronto Raptors Officially Sign 2022 Second-Round Pick

By Brett Siegel