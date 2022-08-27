2009 NBA First-Round Pick Pleads Guilty In Federal Court, Agrees To Pay $2.5 Million In Restitution

On August 26, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced that former NBA star Terrence Williams had pled guilty in federal court.

U.S. Attorney SDNY via the release: "Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that TERRENCE WILLIAMS pled guilty to conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft, in connection with a scheme to defraud the National Basketball Association (“NBA”) Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan (the “Plan”)."

Last year, the NBA (via the Associated Press) announced that 18 former players had been charged in a scheme to defraud the NBA Players' Health and Welfare Benefit Plan.

Williams played his college basketball at Louisville, and was the 11th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the New Jersey Nets.

He only played part of two seasons in New Jersey before bouncing around from the Houston Rockets to the Sacramento Kings to the Boston Celtics.

His career averages are 7.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest in 153 regular season games.

He also played in five playoff games for the Celtics in 2013.

U.S. Attorney SDNY via the release: "WILLIAMS, 35, of Seattle, Washington, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud, which carries a maximum term of twenty years in prison; and one count of aggravated identity theft, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of two years in prison. As part of his guilty plea, WILLIAMS agreed to pay restitution of $2,500,000 to the Plan and to forfeit $653,672.55 to the United States."

Williams is 35-years-old, and last played in the NBA during the 2013 season.

He's also played in the D League, and for several teams overseas.