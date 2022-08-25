2015 First-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent

On August 24, Rashad Vaughn still remains a free agent available to be signed by any team in the NBA.

The 26-year-old was the 17th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Coming out of high school, ESPN ranked him as the 19th best recruit in the class of 2014.

With offers from some of the best schools in the nation, he deiced to play for UNLV.

During his one season in college, he averaged a very impressive 17.8 points on over 38% shooting from the three-point range as a true freshman.

He would then declare for the draft, and be selected by the Bucks.

During his rookie season in the NBA, he averaged 3.1 points per contest in 70 games.

The following season he averaged 3.5 points per contest, but he played in less minutes per game than he did during his rookie season.

During his third year in the league, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

He played in one game for the Nets, and they then traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans waived him waived him before he played in a game with the team.

He finished out that season (2017-18), playing in five games for the Orlando Magic.

That is the last time that he played in the NBA.

He has spent the last few seasons playing in the G League and overseas.

At such a young age and being a former first-round pick, he could still one day play in the NBA again.