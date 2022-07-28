2015 NBA Draft 1st-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent

Skip to main content
This NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent



Justin Jackson still remains a free agent on July 28. The 27-year-old has played for the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.
NBA free agency began on June 30, so it is now on its 29th day on July 28th, and there are still plenty of good players on the market.  

One player that still remains available is Justin Jackson, who was the 15th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.    

The 27-year-old has played for the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.  

At UNC, he had been seen as a player with big potential, but he has not lived up to expectations so far in the NBA.  

His career averages are 6.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. 

This past season, he played in seven games for the Suns and Celtics.

In 2021, he was also on the Bucks team that won the NBA Championship over the Suns. 

At his age, he is likely to never reach his full potential in the NBA, but he is still young enough that someone could take a chance on him.

In 2019 (playing for both the Kings and Mavs), he averaged 7.2 points per game on 35.5% from the three-point range. 

There is no question that a contending team could use him at the end of their bench for insurance for the NBA Playoffs. 

In addition, he could also be a good locker room guy for a young team. 

He is a former college superstar, first-round pick and NBA Champion. 

Jackson is definitely a name to keep an eye on as training camp gets closer. 

