2018 First-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent

On August 20, Chandler Hutchison remains a free agent available for any team in the NBA to sign.

The former Boise State star was the 22nd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls.

He has also played for the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards over his four-year career.

Most recently, he played in six games for the Suns last season.

With the Bulls, he played in 79 regular season games (started in 24 of them), and averaged 5.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest over part of three seasons with the franchise.

The Bulls traded him during the 2021 season to the Wizards.

He finished the season in Washington, and played in 18 games avergaing 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Prior to last season, the Wizards traded him to the San Antonio Spurs, who then waived him.

He then signed a two-way deal with the Suns before the season, and in January they waived him.

At just 26-years-old, and being such a recent first-round pick, there is no question that he is a name to keep an eye on as the season gets closer.

There are contending teams that need depth for the playoffs, and young teams that aren't competitive that can give lots of players minutes.

Either before the season, or during the season he could be a solid addition to a team.

He also played in 20 regular season G League games last season, and averaged 11.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest.