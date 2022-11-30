2018 NBA First-Round Pick Reportedly Retires

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel relayed that Chandler Hutchison has retired (he was the 22nd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls).

On Wednesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel relayed that the 26-year-old has retired.

Winderman's tweet on Wednesday: "The Heat's G League affiliate announced that Chandler Hutchison, the NBA veteran who has been playing for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, has retired."

The team announced in a press release (on Wednesday) that they had acquired Wayne Stewart and that Hutchison had retired.

Via Sioux Falls Skyforce Staff: "To complete the transaction, Chandler Hutchison retired."

Hutchison played part of four seasons in the NBA for the Bulls, Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns.

Over 103 regular season games, he averaged 5.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest on 44.2% shooting from the field.

During the 2020 season (with the Bulls), he played 28 games (starting in ten) and averaged a career-high 7.8 points per contest on 45.7% shooting from the field.

He also appeared in two NBA Playoff games with the Wizards during the 2021 season.

This season, he played in five games for the Skyforce (Miami Heat's G League affiliate) and averaged 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest on 47.5% shooting from the field and 61.5% from the three-point range.

In a game against the Indiana Pacers in 2020, Hutchison put up a career-high 21 points on 71.4% shooting from the field.

For the players from the 2018 NBA Draft class, this is their fifth season in the NBA.