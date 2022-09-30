2019 First Round Pick Reportedly Going To Get Waived

Ty Jerome was an absolute star in college for the Virginia Cavaliers, and during his junior season, he averaged 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 37 games.

He also shot nearly 40% from the three-point range and helped them win the NCAA Championship over Texas Tech.

The outstanding season led Jerome to be selected with the 24th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He spent his rookie season with the Phoenix Suns, but after just one year with the organization, he was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Chris Paul trade.

Over the last two seasons with the Thunder, he has averaged 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest in 81 regular season games.

On Thursday night, he was once again traded.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, he was part of an eight-player trade that landed him with the Houston Rockets.

Woj: "ESPN Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss."

However, the Rockets will not be keeping the former first-round pick.

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the plan is for him to be waived.

Iko: "The Houston Rockets plan to waive Ty Jerome, sources tell @TheAthletic."

At just 25 years old, he could be a very underrated pick-up for teams looking for point guard depth off the bench.

The Rockets will play their first regular season game on Oct. 19 in Atlanta, Georgia, against the Hawks.