Skip to main content
2019 First Round Pick Reportedly Going To Get Waived

2019 First Round Pick Reportedly Going To Get Waived

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, "the Houston Rockets plan to waive Ty Jerome." The 2019 first round pick has also played for the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ty Jerome was an absolute star in college for the Virginia Cavaliers, and during his junior season, he averaged 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 37 games.

He also shot nearly 40% from the three-point range and helped them win the NCAA Championship over Texas Tech.

The outstanding season led Jerome to be selected with the 24th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He spent his rookie season with the Phoenix Suns, but after just one year with the organization, he was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Chris Paul trade.

Over the last two seasons with the Thunder, he has averaged 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest in 81 regular season games.

On Thursday night, he was once again traded.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, he was part of an eight-player trade that landed him with the Houston Rockets. 

Woj: "ESPN Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss."

However, the Rockets will not be keeping the former first-round pick. 

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the plan is for him to be waived. 

Iko: "The Houston Rockets plan to waive Ty Jerome, sources tell @TheAthletic."

At just 25 years old, he could be a very underrated pick-up for teams looking for point guard depth off the bench. 

The Rockets will play their first regular season game on Oct. 19 in Atlanta, Georgia, against the Hawks. 

USATSI_17238352_168388303_lowres
News

2019 First Round Pick Reportedly Going To Get Waived

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17876358_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Season: New York Knicks Offseason Recap And Season Preview

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19122181_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Sign Former Xavier Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_9879766_168388303_lowres (1)
News

2016 NBA Champion Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18106475_168388303_lowres (1)
News

BREAKING: Boston Celtics Signing 6x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19118759_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Throws Alley-Oop To James Wiseman In Win Over Wizards

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17144647_168388303_lowres
News

Evaluating Thunder-Rockets Trade Involving Eight Different Players

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17330035_168388303_lowres
News

Former 3rd Overall Pick Has Been Traded To The Houston Rockets

By Ben Stinar