BREAKING: 2021 NBA First Round Pick Reportedly Arrested

The Charlotte Hornets finished their preseason on Wednesday evening, and they will play their first game of the regular season on Oct. 19 in Texas against the San Antonio Spurs.

Unfortunately, some bad news for the team was reported on Monday.

2021 first-round pick James Bouknight has been arrested, according to Kyle Bailey of Sports Radio WFNZ.

Bailey: "James Bouknight was arrested yesterday. Sources tell me it’s related to a DUI and possible other charges. Have reached out the @Hornets for a statement. Nothing yet. The world’s worst off-season continue"

The Hornets are already coming off getting blown out in the play-in tournament in back-to-back seasons, so this is a distraction they didn't need.

Bouknight played his college basketball for UConn and was the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Hornets.

During his rookie season, he played in 31 regular season games and averaged 4.6 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest.

However, he shot just 34.8% from the field (on 4.5 attempts per contest).

The Hornets are already heading into the new season potentially without their best player.

On Oct. 11, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that All-Star LaMelo Ball will likely miss the beginning of the season with an ankle sprain.

Charania on Oct. 11: "Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is expected to miss time to start the regular season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Over the offseason, the Hornets fired their head coach James Borrego, who had been the coach for four seasons.

They brought back former head coach Steve Clifford to replace him.