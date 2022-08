2022-23 NBA Preseason Schedules: Team-By-Team Breakdown

Before we know it, NBA basketball will be back with preseason action!

Training camps are set to begin around the league in about six to seven weeks and teams across the league continue to monitor the status of some All-Stars on the trade block, but preseason schedules are beginning to form and be released.

Here is what has been released for each of the 30 teams in the NBA in regards to their preseason schedule:

Atlanta Hawks:

October 6, 2022: Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks - Yas Island, Abu Dhabi - NBA Abu Dhabi Games

October 8, 2022: Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks - Yas Island, Abu Dhabi - NBA Abu Dhabi Games

October 12, 2022: Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers - Cleveland, Ohio

October 14, 2022: Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans - Birmingham, Alabama

Boston Celtics:

October 2, 2022: Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics - Boston, Massachusetts

October 5, 2022: Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics - Boston, Massachusetts

October 7, 2022: Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets - Greensboro, North Carolina

October 14, 2022: Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors - Montreal, Quebec - NBA Canada Series

Brooklyn Nets:

October 3, 2022: Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets - Brooklyn, New York

October 6, 2022: Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets - Brooklyn, New York

October 12, 2022: Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

October 14, 2022: Brooklyn Nets at Minnesota Timberwolves - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Charlotte Hornets:

October 2, 2022: Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics - Boston, Massachusetts

October 5, 2022: Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets - Charlotte, North Carolina

October 7, 2022: Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets - Greensboro, North Carolina

October 10, 2022: Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets - Charlotte, North Carolina

October 12, 2022: Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Chicago Bulls:

October 4, 2022: New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls - Chicago, Illinois

October 7, 2022: Denver Nuggets at Chicago Bulls - Chicago, Illinois

October 9, 2022: Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors - Toronto, Ontario

October 11, 2022: Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls - Chicago, Illinois

Cleveland Cavaliers:

October 5, 2022: Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

October 10, 2022: Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers - Cleveland, Ohio

October 12, 2022: Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers - Cleveland, Ohio

October 14, 2022: Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic - Orlando, Florida

Dallas Mavericks:

October 5, 2022: Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder - Tulsa, Oklahoma

October 7, 2022: Orlando Magic at Dallas Mavericks - Dallas, Texas

October 14, 2022: Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz - Salt Lake City, Utah

Denver Nuggets:

October 7, 2022: Denver Nuggets at Chicago Bulls - Chicago, Illinois

October 14, 2022: Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors - San Francisco, California

Detroit Pistons:

October 4, 2022: Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks - New York, New York

October 7, 2022: Detroit Pistons at New Orleans Pelicans - New Orleans, Louisiana

Golden State Warriors:

September 30, 2022: Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards - Saitama City, Saitama - NBA Japan Games

October 2, 2022: Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors - Saitama City, Saitama - NBA Japan Games

October 9, 2022: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - San Francisco, California

October 11, 2022: Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors - San Francisco, California

October 14, 2022: Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors - San Francisco, California

Houston Rockets:

October 2, 2022: San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets - Houston, Texas

October 7, 2022: Toronto Raptors at Houston Rockets - Houston, Texas

October 10, 2022: Houston Rockets at Miami Heat - Miami, Florida

October 14, 2022: Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers - Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Pacers:

October 5, 2022: Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets - Charlotte, North Carolina

October 7, 2022: Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks - New York, New York

October 12, 2022: New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers - Indianapolis, Indiana

October 14, 2022: Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers - Indianapolis, Indiana

Los Angeles Clippers:

October 3, 2022: Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers - Seattle, Washington

October 9, 2022: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers - Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Lakers:

October 3, 2022: Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers - Los Angeles, California

October 5, 2022: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers - Las Vegas, Nevada

October 6, 2022: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Las Vegas, Nevada

October 9, 2022: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - San Francisco, California

October 12, 2022: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Los Angeles, California

October 14, 2022: Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings - Los Angeles, California

Memphis Grizzlies:

October 1, 2022: Memphis Grizzlies at Milwaukee Bucks - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

October 3, 2022: Orlando Magic at Memphis Grizzlies - Memphis, Tennessee

October 11, 2022: Memphis Grizzlies at Orlando Magic - Orlando, Florida

Miami Heat:

October 4, 2022: Minnesota Timberwolves at Miami Heat - Miami, Florida

October 6, 2022: Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets - Brooklyn, New York

October 10, 2022: Houston Rockets at Miami Heat - Miami, Florida

October 12, 2022: New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat - Miami, Florida

Milwaukee Bucks:

October 1, 2022: Memphis Grizzlies at Milwaukee Bucks - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

October 6, 2022: Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks - Yas Island, Abu Dhabi - NBA Abu Dhabi Games

October 8, 2022: Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks - Yas Island, Abu Dhabi - NBA Abu Dhabi Games

October 11, 2022: Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls - Chicago, Illinois

October 12, 2022: Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Minnesota Timberwolves:

October 4, 2022: Minnesota Timberwolves at Miami Heat - Miami, Florida

October 6, 2022: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Las Vegas, Nevada

October 9, 2022: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers - Los Angeles, California

October 12, 2022: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Los Angeles, California

October 14, 2022: Brooklyn Nets at Minnesota Timberwolves - Minneapolis, Minnesota

New Orleans Pelicans:

October 4, 2022: New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls - Chicago, Illinois

October 7, 2022: Detroit Pistons at New Orleans Pelicans - New Orleans, Louisiana

October 9, 2022: New Orleans Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs- San Antonio, Texas

October 12, 2022: New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat - Miami, Florida

October 14, 2022: Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans - Birmingham, Alabama

New York Knicks:

October 4, 2022: Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks - New York, New York

October 7, 2022: Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks - New York, New York

October 12, 2022: New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers - Indianapolis, Indiana

October 14, 2022: Washington Wizards at New York Knicks - New York, New York

Oklahoma City Thunder:

October 5, 2022: Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder - Tulsa, Oklahoma

October 13, 2022: Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs - San Antonio, Texas

Orlando Magic:

October 3, 2022: Orlando Magic at Memphis Grizzlies - Memphis, Tennessee

October 6, 2022: Orlando Magic at San Antonio Spurs - San Antonio, Texas

October 7, 2022: Orlando Magic at Dallas Mavericks - Dallas, Texas

October 11, 2022: Memphis Grizzlies at Orlando Magic - Orlando, Florida

October 14, 2022: Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic - Orlando, Florida

Philadelphia 76ers:

October 3, 2022: Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets - Brooklyn, New York

October 5, 2022: Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

October 10, 2022: Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers - Cleveland, Ohio

October 12, 2022: Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Phoenix Suns:

October 5, 2022: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers - Las Vegas, Nevada

October 12, 2022: Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns - Phoenix, Arizona

Portland Trail Blazers:

October 3, 2022: Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers - Seattle, Washington

October 4, 2022: Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers - Portland, Oregon

October 6, 2022: Maccabi Haifa at Portland Trail Blazers - Portland, Oregon

October 9, 2022: Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings - Sacramento, California

October 11, 2022: Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors - San Francisco, California

Sacramento Kings:

October 3, 2022: Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers - Los Angeles, California

October 9, 2022: Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings - Sacramento, California

October 12, 2022: Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns - Phoenix, Arizona

October 14, 2022: Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings - Los Angeles, California

San Antonio Spurs:

October 2, 2022: San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets - Houston, Texas

October 6, 2022: Orlando Magic at San Antonio Spurs - San Antonio, Texas

October 9, 2022: New Orleans Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs - San Antonio, Texas

October 11, 2022: San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz - Salt Lake City, Utah

Toronto Raptors:

October 2, 2022: Utah Jazz at Toronto Raptors - Edmonton, Alberta

October 5, 2022: Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics - Boston, Massachusetts

October 7, 2022: Toronto Raptors at Houston Rockets - Houston, Texas

October 9, 2022: Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors - Toronto, Ontario

October 14, 2022: Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors - Montreal, Quebec - NBA Canada Series

Utah Jazz:

October 2, 2022: Utah Jazz at Toronto Raptors - Edmonton, Alberta

October 4, 2022: Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers - Portland, Oregon

October 11, 2022: San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz - Salt Lake City, Utah

October 14, 2022: Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz - Salt Lake City, Utah

Washington Wizards:

September 30, 2022: Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards - Saitama City, Saitama - NBA Japan Games

October 2, 2022: Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors - Saitama City, Saitama - NBA Japan Games

October 10, 2022: Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets - Charlotte, North Carolina