2022 NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent

On August 4, Chris Chiozza still remains a free agent. He was on a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors this past season. He did not play in the NBA Playoffs, but the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, so he is an NBA Champion.
On August 4, Chris Chiozza still remains a free agent available for any team in the league to sign. 

This past season, he was on a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors.

The former Florida star played in 34 games, and averaged 2.0 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.

Since he was on a two-way contract, he did not play in the NBA Playoffs, but the Warriors won the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.

The title was their fourth in the last eight seasons, which no other team in the league has done in that time period. 

In addition, they have also been to the Finals six times in the last eight seasons, because prior to 2020 and 2021, they had made the Finals five times in a row. 

Chiozza is 26-years-old, and he did not get drafted in the 2018 NBA Draft.

He began his NBA career with the Houston Rockets, and he has also played for the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets.

In 91 career games, he has averages of 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

He has also played in ten playoff games for the Nets in 2020 and 2021.

in 2020, he averaged a very solid 5.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists in four playoff games for the Nets.

While he is not a major difference maker to a team, he is someone that could still be a good signing for a young team or a contending team.

