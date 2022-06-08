2022 NBA Finals: Celtics Ime Udoka Talks To Media Ahead Of Game 3

The Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Wednesday night, a game in which either team can seize momentum in this series after splitting the first two games in San Francisco.

Coming off of a 19-point loss on Sunday night, the Celtics have had a few days to recuperate and prepare for what should be a very entertaining game on their home floor.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, head coach Ime Udoka talked to the media and not only stated that everyone is good to go in regards to some injury concerns for this game, but that the team’s lineups and rotations could look different as the game progresses.

“Yeah, it's something we look at in depth and more so than that, it could be a few other things we look at before changing the lineup, switching coverages, switching matchups and things, our substitution patterns and what lineups are working well together,” Udoka said in response to being asked about a potential lineup shakeup. “There is a big-picture approach, as well, a core group that we want to build with going forward and understanding how to guard every situation. And so for us to put Rob or any others in their best situation is beneficial, as well.”

Turnovers proved to be a big problem in the Celtics’ Game 2 loss to the Warriors, as they committed 19 total turnovers that directly resulted in 33 points going the other way for Golden State.

Cutting down on their mistakes offensively and valuing every possession they get has been a point of emphasis the last few days for Boston and Ime Udoka also addressed this in his pregame remarks.

“Yeah, a big piece has been a common theme which is turnovers. We've had quite a few,” Udoka said in regards to being asked about preventing the Warriors’ big third quarter runs in this series. “When we've had struggled in the first half, we've come out and added to that in the third quarter… I think some of the turnovers and poor shots have helped them out getting to transition, but for us we've had good starts to games, so we've got to carry that over to the third quarter, same lineup, same matchups.”

Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET. on Wednesday, June 8 in Boston. The Celtics are currently a 3.5-point favorite according to FanDuel.com.

