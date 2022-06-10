2022 NBA Finals: How to Watch Warriors at Celtics Game 4 on Friday

Following a blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 2, the Boston Celtics hosted Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Wednesday night, their first home Finals game since 2010.

Starting out hot in the first quarter has been a recurring theme for the Celtics in this series and they did so once more in Game 3, starting the game on a 24-9 run and ending the quarter up by 11 points thanks in large part to the offensive production of Jaylen Brown.

In the second quarter, the Warriors’ offense got going and Klay Thompson started knocking down shots for them, something he had not been doing the first two games of the series, but Boston still held their lead and took a 68-54 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

The third quarter of this series has belonged to the Golden State Warriors and their dominance as the best third quarter team in the NBA showed once again on Wednesday night, as they outscored the Celtics 33-25 in the quarter to cut the lead to just 4 points.

Scoring a combined 67 points in the second and third quarters, everything was aligned for Steph Curry and Co. to have another monstrous second-half comeback in the playoffs, but Boston’s defense stepped up, holding Golden State to just 11 fourth quarter points.

Staying aggressive on the offensive-end of the floor and constantly attacking the Warriors in one-on-one isolation sets, the Celtics were able to get every single shot they wanted down the stretch to pull away and beat the Warriors 116-100.

Now leading 2-1 in the NBA Finals, the Celtics face a scenario where a victory in Game 4 could give them a commanding 3-1 series lead. As for the Warriors, they have been one of the best teams in these playoffs coming off a loss, so they definitely have a chance to reclaim home court advantage and even things up before heading back to San Francisco for Game 5.

This series has been full of tremendous basketball, some of the best we have seen all year in the NBA, and Game 4 on Wednesday night will be very telling as to if the Warriors will have a shot to come back and potentially win this series.

The NBA Finals are here and this is everything you need to know as to how to watch Friday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Warriors vs. Celtics

WHO : Golden State Warriors (1-2) vs. Boston Celtics (2-1)

: Golden State Warriors (1-2) vs. Boston Celtics (2-1) WHAT : 2022 NBA Finals - Game 4 (Celtics lead 2-1)

: 2022 NBA Finals - Game 4 (Celtics lead 2-1) WHEN : 9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, June 10

: 9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, June 10 WHERE : TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts TV : ABC

: ABC Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Warriors vs. Celtics

The Celtics and Warriors faced off twice during the regular season with each team winning on the road.

The Warriors finished the regular season ranking first in defensive rating and third in points allowed per game (105.5), while the Celtics finished the regular season ranking second in defensive rating and first in opponent’s points per game (104.5).

Boston is 34-17 at home this season and Golden State is 25-24 on the road, including the postseason.

The Celtics are 6-4 at home this postseason, the Warriors are 3-5 on the road.

Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are averaging a combined 63.6 points per game in the playoffs this year.

This is the Warriors sixth appearance in the NBA Finals in the last eight seasons. They are just the fourth NBA team and twelvth franchise amongst the four major sports (NBA, NHL, NFL, MLB) to play in the championship series/game six times in an eight-year span, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Jayson Tatum has recorded 400 points, 100 rebounds, 100 assists and 50 three pointers in these playoffs, becoming the youngest player (24) to record such numbers in a single postseason.

What Happened In Game 3?

June 8, 2022 - Celtics 116, Warriors 100

Playing aggressive and playing physical on the interior were the two main points of emphasis for the Celtics after getting embarrassed in Game 2 and they did just these two things on Wednesday night in Game 3. Outscoring the Warriors 52-26 in the paint, outrebounding them 47-31 and getting every single 50-50 ball, Boston was able to hold on in the fourth quarter to beat the Warriors at home. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart all had big nights, as the three combined for 77 points on 10-24 (41.7%) from three-point range, 22 rebounds and 19 assists. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompsin combined for 56 points on 11-24 (45.8%) from three-point range for Golden State.

Key Stats From Game 3:

Golden State went 15-40 (37.5%) and Boston went 13-35 (37.1%) from three-point range in Game 3.

The Warriors turned the ball over 17 times, resulting in 17 points for the Celtics. Boston turned the ball over 12 times that resulted in 19 points for Golden State.

The Celtics recorded 28 assists on a total of 43 made shots (65.1%), whereas the Warriors recorded 22 assists on a total of 36 made shots (61.1%).

Latest Injury News:

Warriors: James Wiseman (knee) - OUT, Andre Iguodala (back/neck) - QUESTIONABLE, Otto Porter Jr. (foot) - QUESTIONABLE, Stephen Curry (foot) - PROBABLE

Celtics: Robert Williams III (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry (P) , 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists

, 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists C Kevon Looney, 6-9 center: 6.0 points, 7.3 rebounds

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS:

G Marcus Smart , 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists

, 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists G/F Jaylen Brown , 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists

, 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists F Jayson Tatum , 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists

, 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists F Al Horford , 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds C Robert Williams III (Q), 6-8 center: 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Celtics are currently 4-point favorites over the Celtics as of Wednesday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 214 total points.

What to watch for:

The Golden State Warriors have won at least one road game in 26 straight playoff series, an NBA record streak that started in 2013 against the Denver Nuggets.

The Boston Celtics were one of the best defensive teams in the NBA during the regular season, ranking second in defensive rating and being the only team to have all five starters receive at least one vote for NBA All-Defensive Team honors.

The Warriors offensive rating of 115.2 in the 2022 NBA playoffs ranks second in the league and first in points per game (113.7) in the postseason.

The Celtics defensive rating of 105.9 in the 2022 NBA playoffs ranks second in the league and their 101.6 points allowed per game in the postseason ranks third.

Golden State is 5-0 after a loss in the playoffs this year, second behind Boston’s 7-0 record following a loss. The Warriors are outscoring their opponents by an average of 15.4 points in those games.

Marcus Smart had 24 points in Game 3 on Wednesday night for the Celtics after scoring just 2 points in Game 2.

Golden State is 46-10 this season when they score at least 110 points, including the playoffs, and Boston is 54-17 this season when they hold their opponents to 110 points or less.

The Celtics and Warriors have played a total of 26 playoff games and four playoff series all-time, winning all four meetings. The Celtics are 18-8 against the Warriors in the playoffs, including this year, but they have only faced them as the Philadelphia Warriors in 1958, 1960, 1962 and the San Francisco Warriors in 1964.

