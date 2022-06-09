2022 NBA Finals: Warriors Steve Kerr Talks To Media Ahead Of Game 3

The Golden State Warriors are on the road for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Wednesday night, as they look to reclaim home court advantage and take a 2-1 series lead over the Boston Celtics after dropping Game 1 at home.

Coming off a 19-point victory on Sunday night to even the series, the Warriors have had some time to rest up and prepare for what should be a very entertaining and pivotal game in this series.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, head coach Steve Kerr talked to the media and not only stated that everyone on the team’s injury report is good to go, but that they need to continue to build off of their recent success.

“It was just our own need to play a lot harder and more aggressively defensively, and we did that,” Kerr said in response to being asked about turning Boston over at a higher level in Game 2 compared to Game 1. “That's what we're expecting from them tonight. So it'll be very important for us to be strong with the ball.”

Not having their home crowd behind them for Game 3, the Warriors will have to create their own energy to play off of and getting out to a fast start to establish the pace of play will be extremely important for them to sustain success across all 48 minutes of the game.

Having a ton of depth and pieces to move around in their potential lineups, Steve Kerr and his coaching staff have had to manage a ton of minutes so far in this series and have gone to different units in certain situations.

“I think every series is unique, and a coaching staff's job is to figure out the best way to win, the best adjustment to make, but every opponent is different,” Kerr said in response to being asked about certain players being on “shorter leashes” than others. “I don't really look at it as in the Finals you have a longer leash or a shorter leash. I think it's just whatever you've got to do, you just do.”

Playing their brand of basketball and not getting sucked into what the Celtics try and make them do is important to note for the Warriors, as they can be turnover prone at times on the offensive-end of the floor.

In-game adjustments will prove to be key in this series and having a lot of options on their bench, especially with Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II all being off the injury report, the Warriors’ coaching staff will likely face several scenarios in which they will look to switch up their normal rotations based on what is happening in the game.

Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET. on Wednesday, June 8 in Boston. The Celtics are currently a 3.5-point favorite according to FanDuel.com.

