When Will NBA All-Star Reserves Be Announced?

The NBA announced the captains and starters for the 2023 All-Star Game on Thursday night, but when will they announce the full All-Star rosters, including those picked as reserves?

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is right around the corner and on Thursday night prior to the start of the New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics game on TNT, the NBA revealed the ten All-Star starters, as well as the two captains representing the Eastern and Western Conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) is the captain from the East, with the likes of Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) and Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) joining him as starters, and in the West, LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) is the captain with Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) and Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans) joining him in the starter’s pool.

Who else will be in the All-Star Game though and when will we find out the remaining All-Star reserves ahead of this year’s All-Star Game on February 19?

Following the release of the starters and captains, the league announced on Thursday night that the 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves will be revealed by TNT’s Inside The NBA crew, just like it was done for the starters and captains, on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. ET.

As for the criteria for selecting these reserves, the player, media and fan votes will not influence this vote, as the remaining seven reserves from each conference are picked by NBA coaches.

Of the seven players in each conference, two of them will be guards, three will be frontcourt players and the remaining two spots will be wild cards.

In the Western Conference, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) and Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings) are widely expected to be chosen as All-Stars this season in the Eastern Conference, Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) and Julius Randle (New York Knicks) are all expected to be selected as well.

