Favorites To Win The 2023 NBA Championship

The NBA season ended last month with the Golden State Warriors beating the Boston Celtics in six games in the NBA Finals.

The Warriors won their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons, which no other team has done in that time span.

For the 2023 season, DraftKings SportsBook has the favorites to win the title.

2023 NBA Championship Favorites:

Boston Celtics +600 Los Angeles Clippers +600 Golden State Warriors +600 Phoenix Suns +650 Milwaukee Bucks +700 Los Angeles Lakers +1100

The top-six teams are quite intriguing, because the betting markets are giving the Clippers and Celtics the same chance as the Warriors to win the title.

The Celtics were in the Finals last month, but they still lost, so the Warriors should probably have the edge over everyone.

In addition, the Clippers did not have Kawhi Leonard for the entire 2021-22 season, and Paul George only played in 31 regular season games.

Therefore, they will likely have some rust heading into next season.

As for the Suns, they made the Finals in 2021, and lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks this season.

They are ahead of the Bucks by a little, which is surprising because that is the team they lost to in 2021.

As for the Lakers, they are in the top-six because they have LeBron James, but they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference last season.

They not only missed the playoffs, but they also missed the final play-in tournament spot (the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs had better records).