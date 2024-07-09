2024 WNBA All-Star Game: Date, Time, TV and Rosters
The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game has almost arrived. It will be a special event this year, as the WNBA All-Stars will play the United States Women's National Team (2024 Paris Olympics) in a fun and exciting matchup.
The WNBA revealed the information for this year's event, scheduled to take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. Here's the rundown of information for this year's WNBA All-Star Game.
2024 WNBA All-Star Game information
- What: 2024 WNBA All-Star Game
- Who: WNBA All-Stars vs. U.S. Women's National Team
- When: Saturday, July 20
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz.
- TV: ABC
Rosters
Team WNBA
- DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun
- Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever
- Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
- Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream
- Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks
- Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun
- Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty
- Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx
- Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever
- Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings
- Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm
- Angel Reese, Chicago Sky
Team USA
- Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx
- Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury
- Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces
- Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury
- Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty
- Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm
- Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces
- Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty
- Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
- Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun
- A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
- Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces
What to watch
During the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game, we'll get the chance to see Team USA in action before it heads to Paris to play in the Olympics. How well will Team WNBA hold up against the U.S. Women's National Team?
Plus, we'll also see star rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese participate in their first-ever WNBA All-Star Game, which should attract plenty of viewers.
There will be plenty of reasons to tune into ABC on Saturday, July 20.