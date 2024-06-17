2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship Matchup, Date, Time and TV Info Released
The 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship Game is set. The New York Liberty will host the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, June 25 with a $500,000 cash prize hanging in the balance.
This season, each team played a five-game schedule of WNBA Commissioner's Cup games. Teams with the best records from each conference then advanced to the championship game to compete for the title, as well as a $500,000 cash prize and $120,000 in cryptocurrency, provided by Coinbase (the title sponsor of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup).
New York finished Commissioner's Cup play with a 5-0 record while Minnesota finished 4-1. Because the Liberty had a higher winning percentage in regular season play (.846), they earned the right to host the championship. However, with the NBA Draft taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., there will be a slight change of plans.
The game will be played at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y., home of the NHL's New York Islanders. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
This year marks the fourth for the WNBA Commissioner's Cup. The Seattle Storm took home the title in the inaugural event in 2021. The Las Vegas Aces were victorious in 2022 and the Liberty won last year's event.
Can the Lynx add their name to the list of WNBA Commissioner's Cup winners? Or will New York become the first team in the league to win the event multiple times?
Minnesota and New York have played just once this season, with the Lynx winning 84-67 on May 25. Napheesa Collier led the way with 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Lynx while Breanna Stewart finished with 20 points and 11 boards for the Liberty.