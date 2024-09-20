Fastbreak

2024 WNBA Playoffs: Dates, Tipoff Times, TV Info and Results

The 2024 WNBA playoffs have arrived. Keep track of the matchups, television information, tipoff times and more as eight teams fight for a league championship.

Dustin Schutte

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) drives past Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) drives past Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The 2024 WNBA playoffs have arrived. After an exciting and thrilling regular season, eight teams will battle to win a league championship and cement their legacy.

The Las Vegas Aces have won each of the last two WNBA titles and are hoping to win a third consecutive crown. Can one of the other seven teams dethrone A'ja Wilson and the Aces?

Action begins on Sunday, September 22, with games airing on ESPN. Here's a look at the complete schedule for the WNBA postseason:

First round

Sunday, September 22:

  • Game 1: Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty (1 p.m. ET, ESPN)
  • Game 1: Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun (3 p.m. ET, ABC)
  • Game 1: Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx (5 p.m. ET, ESPN)
  • Game 1: Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces (10 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Tuesday, September 24

  • Game 2: Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
  • Game 2: Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Wednesday, September 25

  • Game 2: Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
  • Game 2: Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Thursday, September 26

  • Game 3 (if necessary): New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream (TBD, ESPN 2)
  • Game 3 (if necessary): Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm (TBD, ESPN 2)

Friday, September 27

  • Game 3 (if necessary): Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever (TBD, ESPN 2)
  • Game 3 (if necessary): Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury (TBD, ESPN 2)

Semifinals

Sunday, September 29

  • Game 1: New York Liberty/Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm/Las Vegas Aces
  • Game 1: Connecticut Sun/Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx/Phoenix Mercury

Tuesday, October 1

  • Game 2: New York Liberty/Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm/Las Vegas Aces
  • Game 2: Connecticut Sun/Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx/Phoenix Mercury

Friday, October 4

  • Game 3: New York Liberty/Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm/Las Vegas Aces
  • Game 3: Connecticut Sun/Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx/Phoenix Mercury

Sunday, October 6

  • Game 4 (if necessary): New York Liberty/Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm/Las Vegas Aces
  • Game 4 (if necessary): Connecticut Sun/Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx/Phoenix Mercury

Tuesday, October 8

  • Game 5 (if necessary): New York Liberty/Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm/Las Vegas Aces
  • Game 5 (if necessary): Connecticut Sun/Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx/Phoenix Mercury

WNBA Finals

Thursday, October 10

Game 1

Sunday, October 13

Game 2

Wednesday, October 16

Game 3

Friday, October 18

Game 4 (if necessary)

Sunday, October 20

Game 5 (if necessary)

