2024 WNBA Playoffs: Dates, Tipoff Times, TV Info and Results
The 2024 WNBA playoffs have arrived. After an exciting and thrilling regular season, eight teams will battle to win a league championship and cement their legacy.
The Las Vegas Aces have won each of the last two WNBA titles and are hoping to win a third consecutive crown. Can one of the other seven teams dethrone A'ja Wilson and the Aces?
Action begins on Sunday, September 22, with games airing on ESPN. Here's a look at the complete schedule for the WNBA postseason:
First round
Sunday, September 22:
- Game 1: Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty (1 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Game 1: Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun (3 p.m. ET, ABC)
- Game 1: Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx (5 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Game 1: Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces (10 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Tuesday, September 24
- Game 2: Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Game 2: Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Wednesday, September 25
- Game 2: Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Game 2: Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Thursday, September 26
- Game 3 (if necessary): New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream (TBD, ESPN 2)
- Game 3 (if necessary): Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm (TBD, ESPN 2)
Friday, September 27
- Game 3 (if necessary): Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever (TBD, ESPN 2)
- Game 3 (if necessary): Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury (TBD, ESPN 2)
Semifinals
Sunday, September 29
- Game 1: New York Liberty/Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm/Las Vegas Aces
- Game 1: Connecticut Sun/Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx/Phoenix Mercury
Tuesday, October 1
- Game 2: New York Liberty/Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm/Las Vegas Aces
- Game 2: Connecticut Sun/Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx/Phoenix Mercury
Friday, October 4
- Game 3: New York Liberty/Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm/Las Vegas Aces
- Game 3: Connecticut Sun/Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx/Phoenix Mercury
Sunday, October 6
- Game 4 (if necessary): New York Liberty/Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm/Las Vegas Aces
- Game 4 (if necessary): Connecticut Sun/Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx/Phoenix Mercury
Tuesday, October 8
- Game 5 (if necessary): New York Liberty/Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm/Las Vegas Aces
- Game 5 (if necessary): Connecticut Sun/Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx/Phoenix Mercury
WNBA Finals
Thursday, October 10
Game 1
Sunday, October 13
Game 2
Wednesday, October 16
Game 3
Friday, October 18
Game 4 (if necessary)
Sunday, October 20
Game 5 (if necessary)