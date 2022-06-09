VIDEO: Draymond Green Played College Football?
247 Sports shared an old clip of when Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green played in a spring game for the Michigan State Football team. The Warriors trail the Boston Celtics 2-1 in the NBA Finals.
On Thursday, 247 Sports shared an incredible clip of when Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green played in a spring game for the Michigan State Football team.
Green and the Warriors are currently facing off with the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, and they lost Game 3 of the series on Wednesday night by a score of 116-100.
The series is now 2-1 in favor of the Celtics, and Game 4 will be played back in Boston on Friday night.
Game 5 will be at the Chase Center in California, so if the Warriors win they will head back home tied up at 2-2.
