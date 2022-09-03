Skip to main content
3x NBA Champion Says He Wants To Make An NBA Comeback

3x NBA Champion Says He Wants To Make An NBA Comeback

In an interview with Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press, three-time NBA Champion Patrick McCaw says he wants to make a return to the NBA. The 26-year-old has played for the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Patrick McCaw has had a very unique NBA career. 

In 199 regular season games, he has career averages of just 3.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. 

Yet, he is a three-time NBA Champion. 

Even crazier? 

He won three NBA Championships three times in a row from 2017-19. 

First, he won two in a row while playing for the Golden State Warriors, and the following season he was on the Toronto Raptors who then beat the Warriors in the 2019 NBA Championship. 

Right now, he is just 26-years-old, but did not play in the NBA last season. 

He most recently played in 2021 when he played just five games for the Raptors. 

Currently, he is playing for Team USA in the FIBA AmeriCup

In a recent interview with Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press, he says that he wants to return to the NBA, but is focused on Team USA.  

McCaw (via Reynold's story in the Associated Press): “I think it’s more about representing the USA for me right now,” McCaw said. “I want to make it back to the NBA. I know that’s a process. And I know one day, whenever, next week, next month, next year, when it’s supposed to happen, it’ll happen. But right now, I’m just focusing on this USA, wearing these three letters, giving my all to this team and representing the United States of America.”

The 2023 NBA season does not begin for another 45 days, so he could be a name to keep an eye on as it gets closer to training camp later this month. 

He has an abundance of experience, and is still so young that he can definitely continue to get even better. 

USATSI_11097296_168388303_lowres
News

3x NBA Champion Says He Wants To Make An NBA Comeback

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12099501_168388303_lowres
News

The 6x NBA All-Star Free Agent That Nobody Is Talking About

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_11711634_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Western Conference Team Is Reportedly Interested In These 3 Utah Jazz Players

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17366170_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell Is Already Embracing Ohio Sports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17458112_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Inside What Happened During Trade Discussions For Donovan Mitchell - Siegel's Scoop

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_10710084_168388303_lowres (1)
News

2x NBA Champion Says That He Has Been Blackballed By The NBA

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17335710_168388303_lowres
News

Huge News Announced About Jayson Tatum

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17862836_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker Roasts A Fan On Twitter

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12425473_168388303_lowres
News

Ricky Rubio's 3 Viral Tweets After The Cavs Traded For Donovan Mitchell

By Ben Stinar