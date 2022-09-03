3x NBA Champion Says He Wants To Make An NBA Comeback

Patrick McCaw has had a very unique NBA career.

In 199 regular season games, he has career averages of just 3.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.

Yet, he is a three-time NBA Champion.

Even crazier?

He won three NBA Championships three times in a row from 2017-19.

First, he won two in a row while playing for the Golden State Warriors, and the following season he was on the Toronto Raptors who then beat the Warriors in the 2019 NBA Championship.

Right now, he is just 26-years-old, but did not play in the NBA last season.

He most recently played in 2021 when he played just five games for the Raptors.

Currently, he is playing for Team USA in the FIBA AmeriCup.

In a recent interview with Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press, he says that he wants to return to the NBA, but is focused on Team USA.

McCaw (via Reynold's story in the Associated Press): “I think it’s more about representing the USA for me right now,” McCaw said. “I want to make it back to the NBA. I know that’s a process. And I know one day, whenever, next week, next month, next year, when it’s supposed to happen, it’ll happen. But right now, I’m just focusing on this USA, wearing these three letters, giving my all to this team and representing the United States of America.”

The 2023 NBA season does not begin for another 45 days, so he could be a name to keep an eye on as it gets closer to training camp later this month.

He has an abundance of experience, and is still so young that he can definitely continue to get even better.