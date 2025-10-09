3 NBA Players Who Accomplished Jayson Tatum’s Goal
Jayson Tatum’s injury recovery has been one of the most talked-about storylines of the offseason.
The Boston Celtics forward went down with his setback during the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. After getting diagnosed with a torn Achilles, Tatum was ruled out for the remainder of the playoffs and was expected to miss the entire 2025-2026 NBA season.
However, the veteran forward is on a different timeline in his head.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the door is open for a Tatum return.
“The Celtics haven’t ruled him out,” Charania said. “I think the Celtics are cautiously optimistic. Clearly, Jayson Tatum has a goal in his mind that he wants to play. Whether he can get there in February, March, or April, we’ll see. We’ll see how that team is going to be. There are so many doctors' appearances that come into play here as we get closer to the end. Let’s say he’s in March and he’s feeling 100 percent, but the team is not really competing for anything. Do you really throw him out there?”
Tatum returning to action is far from a guarantee. But if he is able to get back out on the court, he would join some rare company, as very few players have torn their Achilles and returned the following season.
Which Players Returned the Next Year?
Dominique Wilkins
In 1991-1992, Wilkins suffered his injury while playing with the Atlanta Hawks. He underwent surgery in late January. He managed to make it back in time to participate around the beginning of the year for the Hawks. He averaged 27.7 points per game during the first month of the season.
That year, Wilkins appeared in 71 games. He averaged 37.3 minutes on the court, producing 29.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.
Kobe Bryant
Late into the 2012-2013 season, Bryant infamously tore his Achilles. Although he suffered the setback later in the year, Bryant was back on the practice court in December the following season. Within about eight months, Bryant was back in game action.
Although Bryant returned, he started to have a health decline in the following years. He played just six games in 2013-2014, 35 games in 2014-2015, and 66 games during the 2015-2016 season.
Wesley Matthews
The former undrafted guard went down with his injury in 2015, in early early March. At the time, he was playing for the Portland Trail Blazers. Although he got injured, Matthews still landed a notable four-year deal the following summer.
He ended up playing in 78 games for the Dallas Mavericks after recovering from his injury. Matthews averaged 33.9 minutes, while shooting 39 percent from the field and producing 12.5 points per game over that time.