3 NBA Teams Need to Pay Close Attention to Steve Kerr’s Situation
The Golden State Warriors’ dynasty saw a major change for the first time last season when Klay Thompson packed up and left for the Dallas Mavericks. Who is the next domino to fall?
Draymond Green is going to play on year three of his four-year deal, and could pick up his $27.6 million option for the 2026-2027 season next June. Steph Curry’s current contract will be up, but he has an extension set to kick in for the 2026-2027 season.
Meanwhile, the head coach, Steve Kerr, might be a free agent after the 2025-2026 season. Typically, coaches in his position would want to get something done sooner rather than later, but Kerr is taking a different stance. Earlier this week, the championship-winning head coach suggested that waiting until after the season is a comfortable bet he’s willing to take.
"I'm very comfortable going into the season with a year left," Kerr told ESPN. "I'm so aligned with [general manager] Mike [Dunleavy] and [owner] Joe [Lacob]. We talked about this -- there's no reason for discussion or concern. This is kind of a point in our relationship where let's just see how it is at the end of the year.”
Some NBA Teams Need to Pay Close Attention
These days, it’s much harder for an NBA coach to find stability. There was an alarming trend in recent years that included recent title winners getting let go at the first sight of struggle. The Warriors stuck with Kerr through trying times when injuries derailed them for a short period. They ended up winning another championship just a few years back.
But at some point, the Warriors will have to turn the page. While that might see like an unlikely scenario right now, there are a handful of teams that should be paying close attention to Kerr’s situation this year.
1. Philadelphia 76ers
The Sixers are heading into the third season of the Nick Nurse era. Since Nurse landed in Philly, the Sixers failed to make the second round of the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2020 in his first year. In year two, they failed to make the playoffs for the first time in seven years.
Many were shocked to see Nurse survive the hotseat, but the Sixers certainly would’ve been making him a scapegoat had they gone in that direction. Any coach in Nurse’s situation last season would’ve struggled, as injuries piled up all year long. With some more youth injected into the roster, and more hope in the health department, the Sixers see themselves getting back into contention. If they can’t, it might be time to clear house.
Joel Embiid and Paul George’s history of bad health might not intrigue a coach like Kerr, but the upside of Tyrese Maxey-Jared McCain-VJ Edgecombe backcourt might be hard to pass up. Some jumped out of the box with Bob Myers predictions for the Sixers last year. Could Kerr be next?
2. Milwaukee Bucks
Speaking of the Sixers, their former head coach, Doc Rivers, might be coaching for his job once again. The Bucks have been making changes left and right to try to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo satisfied, and they aren’t going to stop until another championship is won or until the Greek Freak leaves Milwaukee.
In 2023, the Bucks hired Adrian Griffin to take over for Mike Budenholzer. Just 43 games into the season, they replaced him with Doc Rivers. It was a strange series of events that has yet to pay off. During Rivers’ 36-game stretch in 2023-2024, the Bucks held a losing record of 17-19. They lost in the first round of the playoffs.
Last season, the Bucks finished with a 48-34 record and notched the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. Once again, they lost in the first round. As long as Giannis is in the building, the Bucks have a chance. Maybe pursuing a coach like Kerr would strengthen the Bucks’ campaign to keep Antetokounmpo around if all else fails again.
3. New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans made some major changes this offseason, and it didn’t include finding a new head coach. Willie Green has maintained some rare job security in the NBA as he continues to navigate through his first head coaching stint in the league.
But with a new front office in play, there probably isn’t a ton of room for error for Green. In four seasons, the Pelicans missed the playoffs twice. When they did make it, they were out in the first round, with the second appearance resulting in a sweep.
Pursuing a coach like Kerr would be a major swing for New Orleans. The future of Zion Williamson remains in question, and the Pelicans are closer to a rebuild than they probably want to be. If the Warriors were to move on from Kerr, it’s hard to imagine he would consider the Pelicans—but they would be wise to at least try.