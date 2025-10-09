3 NBA Teams That Should Pounce If Malik Beasley is Cleared Soon
Malik Beasley’s free agency won’t wrap up until there’s more clarity on the gambling investigation he’s been under since before the official start of the new league year.
As Beasley remains on the open market, there are teams keeping tabs on the sharpshooter. The interest from one of them was reiterated this week, as ESPN’s Shams Charania put a spotlight back on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
But who else should Beasley garner attention from?
Which NBA Teams Should Have Interest in Malik Beasley?
1. Cleveland Cavaliers
Let’s get this one out of the way since it’s now the most relevant. The Cavaliers are keeping an eye on Beasley as they work on making a championship push in the Eastern Conference.
“Max Strus is going to miss significant time, and that’s why they are monitoring and have interest in a free agent, that’s Malik Beasley. He’s undergoing and still is in an ongoing NBA investigation one month into an investigation. We’ll see if he’s clear. He needs that NBA clearance to sign with the Cavs or elsewhere.”
The Cavaliers need all of the veteran starpower they can get for their next playoff run. They are expected to remain one of the strongest teams in the Eastern Conference. Putting a Sixth Man of the Year finalist on the bench would be a major boost for their second unit.
2. Detroit Pistons
Without the gambling investigation, we would be watching for Beasley’s second season with the Pistons. According to reports, Beasley and the Pistons were working towards a new multi-year deal. Unfortunately, the timing of the investigation forced the Pistons to take their attention elsewhere.
Beasley was a clear difference-maker for the Pistons last season. The team needed as many high-volume three-point scorers as they could get in the mix, and who was better at that than Beasley? He was one of the best reserves in the entire NBA in Detroit’s system, and fit like a glove in the locker room.
3. Atlanta Hawks
Kind of similar to the Pistons last season, the Hawks seem like a team that could have a major breakthrough in the East this year. The biggest difference is that the Hawks already have an Eastern Conference Finals run with their homegrown star, Trae Young.
Atlanta made some notable upgrades over the offseason, and getting Malik Beasley on a short-term deal could be a home-run move for Atlanta if everything goes right for the sharpshooter. The Hawks lost Caris LeVert in free agency to the Pistons, who was brought in by Detroit to help fill the void of Beasley. Perhaps, the Hawks make an ironic move.
What Happens Next?
The NBA has launched its own investigation into Beasley. Teams aren’t going to sign him until they’re sure about his availability throughout the year.
Back in early September, it was reported that Beasley and the rest of the NBA could have clarity soon. While the Cavaliers’ reiterated interest in Beasley might make it seem as if the league’s ruling is coming soon, there still haven’t been any updates on that front.