3 Players NBA Teams Should Keep an Eye on in Sixers-Knicks Series
On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks will open up a two-game trip at a neutral spot for the start of their preseason journey.
Since the two teams will be the only ones battling it out for the noon matchup, the NBA could get a chance to take a look at some players who could be available on the trade block or the open market in the coming weeks.
Which Players Should NBA Teams Keep an Eye On?
1. Andre Drummond (or Adem Bona)
The Sixers have a battle going on at the center position. Last year, the Sixers added Andre Drummond in the free agency market with a two-year deal, hoping he could pick up where he left off with the team before getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets.
Like the rest of the team, Drummond battled setbacks that limited his playing time beyond what the team expected. The silver lining was that the Sixers got a good look at the second-round rookie, Adem Bona. After seeing Bona thrive with increased playing time, the Sixers could make Bona the go-to backup to Joel Embiid. For a 32-year-old veteran like Drummond, that would be a tough pill to swallow as he wants to contribute.
Throughout the offseason, Drummond was rumored to be a potential trade candidate for the Sixers. He’s slated to make $5 million on his player option. The chances of the Sixers cutting ties with a 22-year-old homegrown prospect are small. Drummond, on the other hand, could be a player of interest to several center-needy teams across the league.
2. Pacome Dadiet
The Knicks have a stacked roster, which prevents developmental prospects from getting playing time.
Pacome Dadiet seems to be an intriguing prospect for some teams across the league. Reports out of New York earlier this week suggested that some teams have called about the availability of the 20-year-old French guard.
At the G League level, Dadiet averaged 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. Last year, Dadiet appeared in just 18 games with the Knicks’ main roster. He attempted just 1.7 shots per game in 6.2 minutes. This preseason should give the Knicks and the NBA an extended look at the sophomore guard.
3. Garrison Mathews
Being in the league since 2019, Mathews has plenty of experience. He’ll get a chance to showcase himself once again, but with the Knicks this time around.
Garrison Mathews was one of several guard signings for the Knicks recently. He’s battling with Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon, who reportedly have a strong shot at winning a roster spot. Potentially being the odd-man-out, as it seems the Knicks have made up their mind, Mathews could hit the open market once again.
Since going undrafted in 2019, Mathews has suited up for the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, and the Atlanta Hawks. Last year, Mathews played in 47 games for the Hawks, producing 7.5 points while knocking down 39 percent of his threes. He has over 300 games of experience. In 17.5 minutes per game, Mathews has posted an average of 6.5 points per game, while shooting threes at a 38 percent clip.