4 NBA Free Agents Battling for Spot With East Contender
The New York Knicks’ front office has been busy this past week.
At this point, the Knicks are still searching for the right pieces to put on the team for their training camp, which begins in just a couple of weeks.
Multiple players landed deals last week. Garrison Mathews, Malcolm Brogdon, and Landry Shamet all joined the Knicks for the upcoming preseason. According to reports, Tosan Evbuomwan will be around for training camp as well.
Lately, several players have landed workouts with the Knicks, as they battle for spots on the Eastern Conference contender’s squad.
Knicks Targets Revealed
1. Dennis Smith Jr.
The 27-year-old veteran is a former top 10 pick in the NBA. He started his career with the Dallas Mavericks. Early on, Smith showed a lot of promise, averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds as a rookie. The Knicks picked up Smith in 2019, cutting ties with Kristaps Porzingis at the time. Smith fell out of favor in New York before having stints with Detroit, Portland, Charlotte, and Brooklyn.
The veteran guard has averaged 9.7 points, 4.2 assists, 41 percent FG, 30 percent 3PT in 326 games.
2. Alex Len
A 2013 fifth-overall pick, Len bounced around throughout his career as well. It started with the Phoenix Suns, where he played for five years. Then, Len went to Atlanta for a two-year stint, before landing with the Sacramento Kings for a first tenure. After playing in Toronto and Washington, Len was back with the Kings for four years, before a 10-game run with the Los Angeles Lakers last year.
Len has produced 6.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in 690 matchups.
3. Trey Jemison
Jemison is on the younger side, with less experience than Len in the front court. After runs at Clemson and UAB, Jemison went undrafted in 2023. He has just 63 NBA games under his belt. He played for the Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
4. Matt Ryan
Another former undrafted prospect, Ryan has done plenty of moving since he started a run in the NCAA in 2015. After Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, and Chattanooga, Ryan played in the NBA G League to start his pro career. Eventually, the Boston Celtics picked him up with a two-way contract. Ryan’s stops include the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Knicks.
With the Knicks, Ryan played in 19 games. He has 82 total appearances throughout his career. Ryan has averaged 3.7 points, while shooting 39 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.
According to a report from the NY Post, Ryan is expected to join the Knicks for training camp.