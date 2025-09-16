Fastbreak

4 NBA Free Agents Battling for Spot With East Contender

The New York Knicks are looking to add another camp body.

Justin Grasso

Nov 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Matt Ryan (37) during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Matt Ryan (37) during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks’ front office has been busy this past week.

At this point, the Knicks are still searching for the right pieces to put on the team for their training camp, which begins in just a couple of weeks.

Multiple players landed deals last week. Garrison Mathews, Malcolm Brogdon, and Landry Shamet all joined the Knicks for the upcoming preseason. According to reports, Tosan Evbuomwan will be around for training camp as well.

Lately, several players have landed workouts with the Knicks, as they battle for spots on the Eastern Conference contender’s squad.

Feb 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (5) drives for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers center Kyle O'Quinn (9) and forward Glenn Robinson III (40) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Knicks Targets Revealed

1. Dennis Smith Jr.

The 27-year-old veteran is a former top 10 pick in the NBA. He started his career with the Dallas Mavericks. Early on, Smith showed a lot of promise, averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds as a rookie. The Knicks picked up Smith in 2019, cutting ties with Kristaps Porzingis at the time. Smith fell out of favor in New York before having stints with Detroit, Portland, Charlotte, and Brooklyn.

The veteran guard has averaged 9.7 points, 4.2 assists, 41 percent FG, 30 percent 3PT in 326 games.

2. Alex Len

A 2013 fifth-overall pick, Len bounced around throughout his career as well. It started with the Phoenix Suns, where he played for five years. Then, Len went to Atlanta for a two-year stint, before landing with the Sacramento Kings for a first tenure. After playing in Toronto and Washington, Len was back with the Kings for four years, before a 10-game run with the Los Angeles Lakers last year.

Len has produced 6.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in 690 matchups.

3. Trey Jemison

Jemison is on the younger side, with less experience than Len in the front court. After runs at Clemson and UAB, Jemison went undrafted in 2023. He has just 63 NBA games under his belt. He played for the Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dec 21, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks forward Matt Ryan (37) during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

4. Matt Ryan

Another former undrafted prospect, Ryan has done plenty of moving since he started a run in the NCAA in 2015. After Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, and Chattanooga, Ryan played in the NBA G League to start his pro career. Eventually, the Boston Celtics picked him up with a two-way contract. Ryan’s stops include the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Knicks.

With the Knicks, Ryan played in 19 games. He has 82 total appearances throughout his career. Ryan has averaged 3.7 points, while shooting 39 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.

According to a report from the NY Post, Ryan is expected to join the Knicks for training camp.

