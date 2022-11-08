Skip to main content
4x Super Bowl Champion Quarterback At Kings-Warriors Game

4x Super Bowl Champion Quarterback At Kings-Warriors Game

Four-time Super Bowl Champion Joe Montana is at Monday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, and a very special guest was seen in attendance.

Four-time Super Bowl Champion Joe Montana is at the game and was he shown on the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast eating popcorn. 

Montana is one of the most accomplished players in the history of professional sports and is the best quarterback the San Francisco 49ers have ever had (and one of the best to ever play in the NFL).  

He led the 49ers to four Super Bowl Championships and won three Super Bowl MVPs and two regular season MVPs. 

Outside of the last two seasons (where he played for the Kansas City Chiefs), he spent his entire career with the 49ers.

He is watching the Warriors at an interesting time, as the defending NBA Champions are just 3-7 in their first ten games of the season. 

They are also in the middle of a five-game losing streak. 

Over the last nine days, they have lost to the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans. 

Three of those teams missed the 2022 NBA Playoffs. 

Out of the ten games they have played, six have been on the road and they've lost all of them. 

At home, they are an impressive 3-1 in four games.

Lucky for them, three of their next four games are at the Chase Center, so maybe they will go on a winning streak to put this poor start behind them. 

USATSI_19382716_168388303_lowres
News

4x Super Bowl Champion At Kings-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19376984_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Ja Morant's Absurd Highlight In Celtics-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17588638_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Dwight Howard Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17122806_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Kings

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19360744_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Chris Paul's Injury Status In Suns-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17821274_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics And Grizzlies Starting Lineups And Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19310623_168388303_lowres
News

Shocking News About Ben Simmons Before Nets-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18106984_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17135548_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Bucks-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar