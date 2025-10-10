5 NBA Players Who Stole the Show in Thursday’s Preseason Action
The NBA preseason is well underway, with stacked slates going on daily.
On Thursday night, five games took place across the league.
- Timberwolves vs Knicks in New York City, New York
- Cavaliers vs Bulls in Chicago, Illinois
- Pistons vs Bucks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Hornets vs Thunder in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Guangzhou Loong-Lions vs LA Clippers in Oceanside, California
As always, the league had stellar performances from (some) notable players, who were in action. As always with preseason, there were a few standouts as well.
A Look Across the League
Chris Paul
The future Hall of Famer is still at it. This time, Chris Paul is back for another run with the LA Clippers.
Just last year, Paul was teamed up with one of the most prominent young stars in Victor Wembanyama on the San Antonio Spurs. After the Spurs dealt with late-season health issues, their chances of making the playoffs diminished and vanished.
Now, Paul is on an older team, filled with veterans, who are hungry to bring the Clippers their first title. The 40-year-old is still working, producing 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal. He did a little bit of everything in 17 minutes of action.
Collin Sexton
The veteran guard is another player, who joined a new team this season. For Sexton, his run with the Charlotte Hornets will be a first.
The former 8th overall pick out of Alabama started his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. After spending four seasons in Ohio, Sexton was shipped off to join the Utah Jazz. That went on for three years. Last year, Sexton appeared in 63 games, producing 18.4 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game in 27.9 minutes of action.
Sexton showed plenty of efficiency in limited time on Thursday night by making 5 out of 9 shots from the field and scoring 15 points in 15 minutes of action.
AJ Green
The preseason can be quite beneficial for guys like AJ Green. He’s a former undrafted prospect out of Northern Iowa. Last season, Green showed a lot of promise in 73 games with the Bucks’ primary roster. He averaged a career-high 22.7 minutes on the court during year three.
Green posted averages of 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, while shooting 43 percent from the field and 43 percent from beyond the arc.
With 22 minutes of action on Thursday, Green accounted for 22 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists. He didn’t miss a single shot.
Cade Cunningham
The one-time All-Star dazzled in his first game, with a highlight layup that went viral. Once the hype simmered down, Cunningham hit the floor to face a division rival and was right back it.
In fewer than 20 minutes on the floor, Cunningham averaged nearly 60 percent of his shots. He finished the game with 26 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals. The young veteran is working on another All-Star campaign in his fifth NBA season.
Victor Oladipo
Want to talk about really taking advantage of the NBA preseason? Victor Oladipo had a shot to show out against NBA competition once again, and he has taken advantage of every moment.
We didn’t see anything out of the ordinary on Thursday in California from Oladipo. It was simply a reminder of how good he can be when his health holds up.
The former NBA guard finished the game by shooting 8-12 from the field to score 24 points. He also had 5 assists and 2 steals, and made some noise with his explosive dunk in transition.
Oladipo’s preseason action back in the States might not get him a job in the NBA again, but the two-time All-Star is certainly making it hard for teams not to consider it.
What’s Next?
The Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets are going at it in China at the time of this publishing. They open up a four-game slate on Friday night.
- Celtics vs Raptors in Toronto, Ontario
- Magic vs Sixers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Jazz vs Spurs in San Antonio, Texas
- Kings vs Trail Blazers in Portland, Oregon