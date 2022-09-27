6x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent On The First Day Of Training Camp

Blake Griffin had been one of the most exciting players in the NBA for a decade, but he is more of a role player these days.

This past year, he averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest in 56 regular season games for the Brooklyn Nets.

He has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons in addition to the Nets.

On Tuesday, all 30 teams in the NBA are holding training camp, but Griffin still remains unsigned.

The first game of the year will tip off in less than one month, so, interestingly, he does not yet have a home for the 2022-23 season.

While he is no longer the highlight machine he once was, he could still help many teams in a reserve role.

In 2019, he shot over 36% from the three-point range on 7.0 attempts per contest.

Therefore, if he were to commit to becoming a shooter, he could be a reliable option.

In addition, he has tons of experience, from making the All-Star games to playing with superstars and appearing in 67 career NBA Playoff games.

For a young team, he could provide a valuable mentorship role.

In contrast, he could be a helpful player on a contending team, especially considering he would be going up against second-string players.

He is still only 33 years old, so there is no question that he has a few good seasons of basketball left in him.

Not to mention fans of whichever team he signs with would more than likely be excited to have him.