76ers And Wizards Starting Lineups

On Monday night, the Washington Wizards are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Sixers will start Harden, Maxey, Melton, Harris, Tucker on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Wizards will start Morris, Beal, Gill, Kuzma, Porzingis on Monday."

The 76ers will be playing without their best player Joel Embiid, who has been ruled out (illness).

Coming into the night, the 76ers are 3-4 in their first seven games of the season.

They had started out 1-4 in their first five games but have currently won two games in a row over the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls.

Embiid leads the team averaging 27.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest, while James Harden is averaging 21.6 points 7.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest.

This is their first full season playing together after the 76ers picked up Harden in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets last season.

As for the Wizards, they enter the game with a 3-3 in their first six games of the season.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak after losing to the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers.

NBA Champion Kyle Kuzma, three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal and 2018 All-Star Kristaps Porzingis make up a very intriguing big three.

Last season, the Wizards were not healthy, so they ended up as the 12th seed in the Western Conference and missed the NBA Playoffs (and play-in tournament).