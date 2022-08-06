7x NBA All-Star STILL A Free Agent For Any Team To Sign

On August 5, LaMarcus Aldridge still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign.

The seven-time NBA All-Star has played for the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets over his 16 years playing in the league.

Most recently, he was on the Nets last season, and averaged 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

He also shot 55% from the field.

At 37-years-old, he is far away from his prime years, but he is still a very solid player and valuable veteran to have in a locker room.

The Nets had a loaded roster with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and others, and had been expected to compete for an NBA Championship.

Instead, they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Not only did they lose early, but they were swept, so they did not even win a playoff game in 2022.

Aldridge has played in 1,076 regular season games, and has career averages of 19.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

The former Texas star is definitely one of the better players of this era.

At this stage of free agency, he will more than likely sign for the veteran's minimum.

Therefore, any team in the league could realistically make a push to sign him.

A young team could use him as a veteran to help build a culture, while a contender could very much use his productivity on the floor to help them in the playoffs.