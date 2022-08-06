Skip to main content

7x NBA All-Star STILL A Free Agent For Any Team To Sign

LaMarcus Aldridge still remains a free agent on August 5. He played for the Brooklyn Nets last season, who lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On August 5, LaMarcus Aldridge still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign.

The seven-time NBA All-Star has played for the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets over his 16 years playing in the league. 

Most recently, he was on the Nets last season, and averaged 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. 

He also shot 55% from the field.

At 37-years-old, he is far away from his prime years, but he is still a very solid player and valuable veteran to have in a locker room. 

The Nets had a loaded roster with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and others, and had been expected to compete for an NBA Championship.

Instead, they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. 

Not only did they lose early, but they were swept, so they did not even win a playoff game in 2022.

Aldridge has played in 1,076 regular season games, and has career averages of 19.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

The former Texas star is definitely one of the better players of this era. 

At this stage of free agency, he will more than likely sign for the veteran's minimum. 

Therefore, any team in the league could realistically make a push to sign him.

A young team could use him as a veteran to help build a culture, while a contender could very much use his productivity on the floor to help them in the playoffs.

USATSI_7595812_168388303_lowres
News

7x NBA All-Star STILL A Free Agent For Any Team To Sign

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18153118_168388303_lowres (1)
News

LOOK: Brooklyn Nets Tweet A Video Of Kyrie Irving

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_14150365_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo And LeBron James As Teammates? Here's How It Could Have Happened

By Ben Stinar38 minutes ago
USATSI_12143841_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Steph Curry Tweeted A Viral Video On Friday

By Ben Stinar57 minutes ago
USATSI_17877150_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Antonio Brown Comments On LeBron's Instagram

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18062369_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17410867_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: A Blockbuster Russell Westbrook Trade To This Team Would Win An NBA Championship

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16179786_168388303_lowres
News

Chris Paul Sends Out 2 Tweets On Friday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17977209_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: 3x NBA All-Star Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago