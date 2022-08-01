7x NBA All-Star Joe Johnson Is Still A Free Agent

Skip to main content
7x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent

Joe Johnson still remains as a free agent on August 1. The seven-time NBA All-Star has played for the Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Houston Rockets over his career.
The 41-year-old has played for the Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Houston Rockets over his career.  

He was the tenth overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft by the Celtics and was one of the most consistent players of all-time.  

From 2007-12, he made the All-Star Game six times in a row with the Hawks, which is a very impressive stretch.  

In 1,277 regular season games, he has career averages of 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. 

He's also played in 120 career playoff games, and has averages of 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. 

Johnson most recently played for the Celtics this past season on a 10-day contract. 

He only appeared in just one game, which had been his first time playing in an NBA game since 2018 with the Rockets. 

Even at his age, he would still be a good pickup for a lot of teams just based off the fact he is a good locker room presence. 

On Sunday, he was playing in the AEBL Pro-Am league in Atlanta, Georgia. 

There is no question that he can still play, and could help a team on the floor in limited minutes off the bench. 

For a contender, they could use him as depth (and as one of the most clutch players ever), and for a young team he could be a good mentor. 

