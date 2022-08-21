8th Overall Pick In The 2014 NBA Draft Is Still A Free Agent

Skip to main content
Nik Stauskas, who was the eighth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, is still a free agent on August 21. He has played for the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.
Nik Stauskas, who was the eighth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, is still a free agent on August 21.

The NBA veteran is available to be signed by any team in the league. 

Currently, he is 28-years-old and has played for the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat during his six seasons in the NBA.  

Last season, he played in eight regular season games for the Celtics and Heat.

He also appeared in 13 playoff games for the Celtics, who made the NBA Finals.

Ironically, the Celtics played the Heat during the Conference Finals, and won in a Game 7 on the road in Miami.

This was his first time in the playoffs. 

The most productive year of his career came when he played for the 76ers during the 2017 season. 

The former Michigan star put up 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest in 80 games. 

During the part of three seasons that he played in Philadelphia, he started in 62 of the 159 games that he played in.

For reference, he has only started one other game in his career, and it came in 2014-15 (during his rookie season with the Kings). 

Stauskas has definitely not had the career that one would expect out of a top-ten pick, but he is at the very least a serviceable role player.

The season starts in less than two months, so he could be a name to keep an eye on. 

