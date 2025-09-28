A Brief History of Al Horford's NBA Contracts After Warriors Move
The Golden State Warriors knew they had Al Horford interested since the start of free agency.
Without the Jonathan Kuminga contract situation settled, the Warriors can’t finalize any deals until they figure out whether they are bringing him on with a multi-year extension or the qualifying offer.
As the situation continued to stall Horford’s future, the Warriors and the veteran center reportedly agreed to a commitment, confirming that they would officially link once they are able to. Horford is pretty much off the market at this point without a contract.
A Look Back at Al Horford’s Contract History
Rookie Scale — Atlanta Hawks
- 2007-2008 - $3.4 Million
- 2008-2009 - $3.6 Million
- 2009-2010 - $4.3 Million (Team Extension)
- 2010-2011 - $5.4 Million (Team Extension)
Horford was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks. In 2007, he was the third-overall pick after playing with the Florida Gators. As a rookie, Horford started 77 of the 81 games he played. He made 50 percent of his shots from the field, producing 10.1 points per game. Along with his scoring, he averaged 9.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
Throughout his rookie contract, Horford established himself as a quality center in the league. By year three, he became an All-Star, and continued that trend during the 2021-2011 season. He earned All-NBA honors before the rookie extension.
Rookie Extension — Atlanta Hawks
- 2011-2012 - $12 Million
- 2012-2013 - $12 Million
- 2013-2014 - $12 Million
- 2014-2015 - $12 Million
- 2015-2016 - $12 Million
Horford went a few years without an All-Star appearance for the Hawks after playing on his extension. By the time he turned 28, he had earned his third appearance. On the final year of his extension, Horford picked up a fourth All-Star nod, while also starting to gain recognition as a top defensive player in the league.
Veteran Max Contract — Boston Celtics
- 2016-2017 - $26.5 Milllion
- 2017-2018 - $27.7 Million
- 2018-2019 - $28.9 Million
- 2019-2020 - Player Option Declined
In Boston, Horford remained a full-time starter, while also expanding his versatility. He started showing more value with his shooting from beyond the arc. In year one, Horford knocked down 36 percent of his threes. In year two, he drained 43 percent of his deep shots on 3.1 attempts per game.
Veteran Contract — Philadelphia 76ers
- 2019-2020 - $28 Million
- 2020-2021 - $27.5 Million
- 2021-2022 - $27 Million
- 2022-2023 - $26.5 Million
Horford’s exit from the Celtics was major. After spending a few seasons as a bitter rival of the Philadelphia 76ers, he joined them. While he got paid plenty, it was quickly clear that Horford’s fit in Philly was off. He ended up just playing out the one season with the Sixers.
In 67 games, Horford averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. During the 2020 offseason, the Sixers traded Horford to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Thunder had Horford on board for just one season. He appeared in only 28 games. The Celtics ended up acquiring Horford during the 2021 offseason. Not only did Horford finish that contract in Boston, but he signed another.
Veteran Extension — Boston Celtics
- 2023-2024 - $10 Million
- 2024-2025 - $9.5 Million
On this contract, Horford split time as a starter and a reserve. He averaged 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, while making 47 percent of his shots from the field and knocking down 39 percent of his threes. Horford was a key piece on a Celtics team that won the NBA Championship in 2024.