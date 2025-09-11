A Brief History of Atlanta Hawks' Low-Risk NBA Signing
Charles Bassey has figured out his next landing spot in the NBA.
The veteran big man is reportedly signing a deal with the Atlanta Hawks. The veteran center will get a chance to compete with the Hawks in training camp, but he’s on pace to be a part of the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Skyhawks.
via @MikeAScotto: “The Atlanta Hawks signed center Charles Bassey to an Exhibit 10 deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Bassey played in 36 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 10.4 minutes.”
Bassey joins the Hawks’ organization after a run with the Boston Celtics in the NBA Summer League.
Bassey’s Path to the Pros
Before he played in the NBA, Bassey had high school stints in Texas and Kentucky, before attending Western Kentucky for college.
In three NCAA seasons, Bassey started 72 games for WKU. During his third and final season, Bassey averaged 17.6 points per game, while shooting 59 percent from the field. He also averaged 11.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game.
In 2021, Bassey declared for the NBA Draft. He went off the board in the second round, getting selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 53rd pick.
The NBA Journey
Bassey suited up with the Sixers for just one season. In 23 games in 2021-2022, Bassey averaged 3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 7.3 minutes of action.
Although Bassey planned to play for the Sixers in 2022-2023, he was waived after the preseason. The San Antonio Spurs picked up Bassey with a two-way contract. Eventually, he was upgraded to a four-year deal. Shortly after, Bassey went down with a knee injury.
In his second season with the Spurs, Bassey tore his ACL. After the 2023-2024 season, Bassey was waived by the Spurs. However, he was picked back up on a revised deal not long after.
Before joining the Celtics’ Summer League team, Bassey collected 113 games over the past four seasons. At this point, he has averaged 4.4 points and 4.3 rebounds, while making 63 percent of his field goals.
Bassey made a strong case to land on a roster during the Summer League, but teams seem to desire more from the veteran center. Some playing time with the Hawks and in the G League will be important steps for Bassey’s future.
The last time Bassey competed in the NBA G League for the Spurs, he posted averages of 22.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks.