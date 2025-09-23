A Brief History of Killian Hayes' NBA Contracts
Killian Hayes is set to make his return to an NBA roster ahead of training camp.
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Hayes is set to join the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2025 NBA Preseason. His future beyond that will depend on how he performs during the team’s preseason and training camp in the coming weeks.
via @MikeAScotto: The Cleveland Cavaliers and former No. 7 overall pick Killian Hayes have agreed to a deal, agent Yann Balikouzou of @LIFTSPORTSMNGMTtold @hoopshype. He averaged 9.0 points on 38% from 3-point range, 5.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds during six games with the Brooklyn Nets last season.
For Hayes, he is landing his third NBA contract.
Brief History of Killian Hayes’ NBA Deals
Rookie Scale
- 2020-2021 - $5.3 Million
- 2021-2022 - $5.5 Million
- 2022-2023 - $5.8 Million Team Option
- 2023-2024 - $7.4 Million Team Option (Waived)
By far, Hayes’ biggest contract yet.
Instead of playing NCAA hoops, the Orlando-born guard had pro stints overseas before becoming eligible to enter the NBA Draft. He started with Cholet, a French basketball club, in 2017. That stint ended in 2019, when Hayes moved on to Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany.
During the 2020 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons called on Hayes to be the seventh-overall pick. He was famously selected higher than some notable names, such as Tyrese Haliburton.
Being on a rebuilding team, Hayes played a lot during his early days in the league. As a rookie, he started 18 games. In 2021-2022, he appeared in 66 games as a sophomore player. His third season in the league was his most productive. Hayes started 56 of 76 games and averaged 10.3 points, 6.2 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game.
During Hayes’ final season of his rookie scale deal, he appeared in 42 games. Making 41 percent of his shots from the field, the young veteran averaged 6.9 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game. He shot 41 percent from the field and 30 percent from three.
Midway through his fourth season with the Pistons, Hayes was waived and went unclaimed.
Exhibit 10
- 2024-2025 - $2.2 Million Non-Guaranteed (Waived)
The Nets signed Hayes with intentions of getting him on the G League squad in Long Island. He was waived in late October 2024, and saw his rights land with the Nets’ G League team, as expected. Hayes spent a chunk of the season playing in the G League.
10-Day
- 2024-2025 - $128K
*Contract Details via SalarySwish
There was a point where the Nets gave Hayes an opportunity to play for the main roster. He appeared in six games, starting in all but one of them. He made 42 percent of his shots from the field and 38 percent of his threes, to average 9.0 points. Hayes tacked on 5.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.
The Nets allowed Hayes’ deal to expire without another one in place, leaving him to return to the G League to wrap up the year with the Long Island Nets.