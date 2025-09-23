A Brief History of Killian Hayes' NBA Contracts

The Cleveland Cavaliers and former No. 7 overall pick Killian Hayes have agreed to a deal, agent Yann Balikouzou of @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT told @hoopshype. He averaged 9.0 points on 38% from 3-point range, 5.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds during six games with the Brooklyn Nets last season pic.twitter.com/xyh6vdXMBh