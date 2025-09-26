A Brief History of Mo Bamba's NBA Contracts After Jazz Deal
Mo Bamba has earned an opportunity to fire up another run in the NBA.
On Thursday, it was reported that Bamba would be joining the Utah Jazz ahead of the team’s training camp in preparation for the 2025-2026 NBA season. For now, the details of the deal are undisclosed.
via @MikeAScotto: The Utah Jazz and Mo Bamba have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype. The former sixth overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft has averaged 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in seven NBA seasons combined with the Magic, 76ers, Clippers, Lakers, and Pelicans.
Bamba’s most recent run in the NBA was with the New Orleans Pelicans. The veteran center appeared in just four games for the Pelicans, averaging 15.3 minutes on the court.
The veteran center produced 2.5 points per game and came down with 6.3 rebounds per game. He made 44 percent of his shots from the field.
The run with the Jazz will be an opportunity for Bamba to get back on track. Back when he entered the league in 2018, Bamba was one of the most intiguing prospects coming out of Texas.
A Brief History of Mo Bamba’s NBA Deals
Rookie Scale Contract - Magic
- 2018-2019 - $4.8 Million
- 2019-2020 - $5.6 Million
- 2020-2021 - $5.9 Million Team Option
- 2021-2022 - $7.5 Million Team Option
The first four seasons of Bamba’s NBA career were spent with the Orlando Magic. When he first got on board, he was a sixth-overall pick who started as a reserve. In 47 games, he came off the bench for all but one of those matchups. The young center averaged 6.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks.
There wouldn’t be a starting position in place for Bamba over the next two years. It wasn’t until his fourth season with the Magic that Bamba earned 69 starts in 71 games. With his playing time exceeding over 25 minutes per game, Bamba averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game.
Veteran Contract - Magic/Lakers
- 2022-2023 - $10.3 Million
- 2023-2024 - $10.3 Million (Waived)
During the 2022-2023 season, Bamba appeared in 40 games with the Magic. Once again, he was back in a bench role, seeing the court for just 17 minutes per game. The Los Angeles Lakers snagged Bamba in a four-team trade. They hoped the young center could be a critical addition ahead of their playoff run.
The Lakers didn’t get much use out of Bamba. He appeared in nine regular-season games, seeing the court for 9.8 minutes per game. In the playoffs, he averaged 3.4 minutes in three matchups. The Lakers didn’t bring Bamba back for a second go-round. He was waived in June 2023.
Veteran Contract - 76ers
- 2023-2024 - $2.3 Million
Bamba was brought on by the Sixers to serve as a potential backup to the MVP-winning Joel Embiid. The veteran center played in 57 games, even picking up 17 starts. With just 13 minutes of action, Bamba averaged 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
The veteran center hit the free agency market by choice when his deal expired.
Veteran Contract - Clippers
- 2024-2025 - $2.6 Million (Waived)
The Clippers were hoping to get more out of Bamba. He started his tenure with an injury, and couldn’t find the right fit with the team. After making 28 appearances, Bamba was traded to the Utah Jazz. The Jazz didn’t plan to keep him around. Therefore, he was waived once again.
10-Day - Pelicans
- 2024-2025 - $150K
The Pelicans had Bamba around to play with their NBA G League affiliate in Birmingham. He had a 10-Day deal last season, but it didn’t translate into anything beyond that. After appearing in four games, the Pelicans allowed the deal to expire, and Bamba was on his way.