A Brief History of PJ Washington's Contracts After New Mavs Deal

How much did PJ Washington make over the years?

Justin Grasso

Feb 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) looks on during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks wanted to make their in-season trade for PJ Washington worth it long-term.

On Wednesday, the franchise reportedly agreed to an extension with the standout forward, pledging $90 million over a four-year span.

Before Washington reached this point, he played on two contracts, which included his standard rookie scale deal, along with an extension he signed while with the Charlotte Hornets.

A Brief History of PJ Washington’s Contracts

The Rookie Deal

Year

Guarantee

2019-2020

$3.6 million

2020-2021

$3.8 million

2021-2022

$4.21 million team option

2022-2023

$5.8 million team option

Charlotte Hornets Extension

Year

Guarantee

2023-2024

$16.8 million

2024-2025

$15.5 million

2025-2026

$14.1 million

Coming Up With the Mavericks

Year

Guarantee

2026-2027

$19.8 million

2027-2028

$21.4 million

2028-2029

$22.9 million

2029-2023

$24.5 million

*Contract Details via SalarySwish

PJ Washington entered the NBA during the 2019-2020 NBA season. At the time, he was a first-round prospect coming out of the University of Kentucky.

The former five-star prospect played a total of 72 matchups for the Wildcats in college. He averaged 28 minutes of action, starting 63 games.

PJ Washingto
Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) knocks the ball away from Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) during the third quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

During Washington’s second and final season in the NBA, he produced 15.2 points per game, while shooting 52 percent from the field and knocking down 42 percent of his threes. Along with his scoring, Washington came down with 7.5 rebounds per game and produced 1.8 assists per outing.

In the 2019 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets selected Washington with their 12th overall pick. He became an instant starter for the organization, seeing the court for 58 total games. As a rookie, Washington posted averages of 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, while shooting 37 percent from three.

Washington proved to be a solid contributor throughout his time playing for the struggling Hornets. His best scoring season (15.7 points per game) came during his final full-season run in Charlotte, when he clocked in for 73 games in 2022-2023.

After a 44-game stint with the Hornets in 2023-2024, Washington hit the trade block. The veteran forward was moved with two future second-round picks. The Hornets acquired Seth Curry, Grant Williams, and a 2027 first-round pick with protection on it.

In his 29-game stretch with the Mavs in 2023-2024, Washington averaged 11.7 points and 6.2 rebounds during the regular season. He produced 13 points and 6.6 rebounds per game throughout the Mavs’ NBA Finals run in 2024.

Last year, Washington played 57 games for Dallas. Throughout the roller coaster of a season, he produced 14.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The organization is clearly sold on what he brings to the table, as they commit to him long-term.

