A Brief History of PJ Washington's Contracts After New Mavs Deal
The Dallas Mavericks wanted to make their in-season trade for PJ Washington worth it long-term.
On Wednesday, the franchise reportedly agreed to an extension with the standout forward, pledging $90 million over a four-year span.
Before Washington reached this point, he played on two contracts, which included his standard rookie scale deal, along with an extension he signed while with the Charlotte Hornets.
A Brief History of PJ Washington’s Contracts
The Rookie Deal
Year
Guarantee
2019-2020
$3.6 million
2020-2021
$3.8 million
2021-2022
$4.21 million team option
2022-2023
$5.8 million team option
Charlotte Hornets Extension
Year
Guarantee
2023-2024
$16.8 million
2024-2025
$15.5 million
2025-2026
$14.1 million
Coming Up With the Mavericks
Year
Guarantee
2026-2027
$19.8 million
2027-2028
$21.4 million
2028-2029
$22.9 million
2029-2023
$24.5 million
*Contract Details via SalarySwish
PJ Washington entered the NBA during the 2019-2020 NBA season. At the time, he was a first-round prospect coming out of the University of Kentucky.
The former five-star prospect played a total of 72 matchups for the Wildcats in college. He averaged 28 minutes of action, starting 63 games.
During Washington’s second and final season in the NBA, he produced 15.2 points per game, while shooting 52 percent from the field and knocking down 42 percent of his threes. Along with his scoring, Washington came down with 7.5 rebounds per game and produced 1.8 assists per outing.
Related Reading: NBA World Reacts to PJ Washington’s Mavericks Extension
In the 2019 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets selected Washington with their 12th overall pick. He became an instant starter for the organization, seeing the court for 58 total games. As a rookie, Washington posted averages of 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, while shooting 37 percent from three.
Washington proved to be a solid contributor throughout his time playing for the struggling Hornets. His best scoring season (15.7 points per game) came during his final full-season run in Charlotte, when he clocked in for 73 games in 2022-2023.
After a 44-game stint with the Hornets in 2023-2024, Washington hit the trade block. The veteran forward was moved with two future second-round picks. The Hornets acquired Seth Curry, Grant Williams, and a 2027 first-round pick with protection on it.
In his 29-game stretch with the Mavs in 2023-2024, Washington averaged 11.7 points and 6.2 rebounds during the regular season. He produced 13 points and 6.6 rebounds per game throughout the Mavs’ NBA Finals run in 2024.
Last year, Washington played 57 games for Dallas. Throughout the roller coaster of a season, he produced 14.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The organization is clearly sold on what he brings to the table, as they commit to him long-term.