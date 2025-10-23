A Brief History of Trail Blazers’ Tiago Splitter
Tiago Splitter will get a promotion from the Portland Trail Blazers this week.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Splitter will take over for Chauncey Billups, who was placed on leave by the NBA, according to an official press release from the NBA.
via @ShamsCharania: Portland Trail Blazers assistant Tiago Splitter will assume head coaching position in the interim in place of Chauncey Billups, sources tell ESPN. Nate Bjorkgren was strongly considered by Portland but decided it was best for the franchise for him to maintain his current role.
“We are in the process of reviewing the federal indictments announced today. Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups are being placed on immediate leave from their teams, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities. We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority.”
It’s unclear what the future holds for Billups, as the situation is still developing. For the Blazers, they will put their trust into Splitter to take over while everything gets sorted.
Tiago Splitter: A Brief History
Splitter, 40, landed in the NBA as a player in 2010. Before that, he starred while playing for several clubs, playing in the EuroLeague and Spanish League. Throughout his EuroLeague run, Splitter appeared in 137 games. He averaged 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists, while making 59 percent of his shots from the field.
While Splitter was in the midst of the 2010 season with Saski Basonia, he opted out of his deal to venture out into the NBA. He signed a contract with the San Antonio Spurs, which was reportedly worth $11 million over three years.
Splitter had a five-year run with the Spurs. He appeared in 311 games, starting in 151 of those matchups. The veteran center averaged 8.3 points while making 56 percent of his shots from the field. He also averaged 5.3 rebounds per game.
In 2015, the Spurs traded Splitter to the Atlanta Hawks. He appeared in 36 games with the Hawks, averaging 5.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in 16 minutes of action during the 2015-2016 season. In 2017, Splitter was traded for the second and final time in his career. He landed with the Philadelphia 76ers.
In Philly, Splitter played in just eight games. Roughly one year after getting traded, he officially announced his retirement from the NBA. Splitter went into coaching in 2019, joining the Brooklyn Nets as an assistant.
Ahead of the 2023-2024 season, Splitter joined the Houston Rockets as an assistant. He then took on his first head coaching job outside of the NBA in 2024, coaching for Paris Basketball. That stint would last one season before Splitter was back in the NBA, coaching the Blazers.
Splitter has an impressive resume as a player and a coach. He’s a four-time Spanish Super Cup winner, three-time Spanish Cup winner, two-time Liga ACB champion, three-time All-EuroLeague, and a one-time NBA Champion. During his lone head coaching stint, Splitter became an LNB Elite champion and a French Cup winner.