A Brief Look at Georges Niang's Injury History After Pre-Camp Setback
A new acquisition for the Utah Jazz is dealing with a setback ahead of training camp.
Georges Niang was reportedly diagnosed with a foot injury, which is expected to keep him off the court for several weeks, heading into the preseason phase of the offseason.
via @MikeAScotto: Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang suffered a fourth metatarsal stress reaction in his left foot during offseason training and conditioning. Niang will be reevaluated in two weeks, team says.
For Niang, a foot injury isn’t new. Back in 2014, Niang suffered a fracture during the NCAA Tournament. It was the second foot injury of his career at that point. However, it's necessary to note that Niang's initial injury was his right foot.
Perhaps that history of injuries is what affected Niang’s stock in the NBA Draft. When he left Iowa State, he played in 121 games. The sharpshooter knocked down 38 percent of his threes and shot 49 percent from the field. Niang posted averages of 15.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.
When Niang was drafted, he was selected in the second round (50th overall) to the Indiana Pacers. He suited up for 23 games against the Pacers, averaging just four minutes on the court as a rookie.
The Jazz gave Niang another shot in the NBA after he was waived by the Pacers. It started with a two-way contract, and eventually turned into a standard deal type of situation.
For four seasons, Niang played in 206 games with the Jazz. He averaged 5.5 points, while shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc.
During his final season with the Jazz, Niang appeared in 72 games, drilling 43 percent of his threes while taking 4.1 attempts per game.
When Niang hit the free agency market in 2021, he signed a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Once that contract was up, he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Midway through his second run with the Cavs, Niang was dealt to the Atlanta Hawks, where he played 28 games. It was a hot stretch for Niang, who produced 12.1 points per game, hitting on 41 percent of his threes.
This past summer, Niang moved twice. The Hawks first sent him to the Boston Celtics. One month later, Niang was moved to the Jazz for a second stint. Seeing as though the Jazz are rebuilding, it’s unclear if they’ll remain a long-term home for Niang. The veteran sharpshooter brings plenty of value to the game for a contender.
For now, Niang seems to be embracing his second stint with a young Jazz team. Fortunately for the Jazz, Niang doesn’t have an extensive injury history. He had minor knee issues in 2017 and 2023, but hasn’t played in fewer than 70 games since 2018-2019. He’ll work on recovering from his setback, with hopes of getting back on the court soon enough.