A Case Against the Knicks as Top Giannis Trade Suitors
The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga is heating up across the NBA once again.
Heading into another year with the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis had to face questions about a potential offseason trade request earlier this week.
Once again, Antetokounmpo publicly stated that he’s with the Bucks—and committed to winning with the Bucks—but leaves the door open for him to potentially change his mind later on down the line.
If the Bucks are faced with that scenario, it’s becoming clear that Antetokounmpo might want to head to New York. Playing for the Knicks seems to be the dream, but one NBA Insider suggests that the Brooklyn Nets have the “best package” for the Greek Freak.
“I think the Nets can offer the best package realistically for Giannis, because they could put together some appealing salaries,” said Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor. “Nic Claxton, Terrence Mann, Egor Dёmin, a rookie. You could plug and play a bunch of different young guys in that place, and they have a ton of draft picks.”
via @YahooSports: "I think the Nets can offer the best package, realistically, for Giannis." @KevinOConnor on a possible blockbuster trade for superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
That package wouldn’t instantly boost the Bucks into contention. It would fire up a retool, at best. Signaling the end of the Giannis era would certainly be a good opportunity for the Bucks to start thinking about rebuilding, which makes the draft assets much more appealing.
Giannis might not embrace a move to the Brooklyn side of New York, but as O’Connor states, Milwaukee’s front office is “worried about the best trade package available.”
Most NBA teams cater to their homegrown stars all the way until the end. One has to assume the Bucks would do the same for the player who has dominated the league by earning major personal accolades and bringing an NBA Championship to the Bucks, but Milwaukee has to benefit from it as well. They could get a solid package out of either one of the New York-based teams, but their direction would factor the most into who they choose to deal with if the Bucks are forced to consider dealing Giannis away.
“I would expect Giannis to finish the season with the Bucks,” O’Connor added. “To me, this is more of a next summer thing. I just feel like it’s just so hard to make such a dramatic change during the NBA season.”