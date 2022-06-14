Fan Banned From Warriors Arena For Life After Pretending To Be Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors won Game 5 of the NBA Finals by a score of 104-94 on Monday night at the Chase Center.

The big win over the Boston Celtics now gives them a 3-2 lead in the series.

One fan (YouTuber @BigDawsTv) who was at the game announced that he has been banned for life from the arena.

He shared what happened in a series of tweets.

@BigDawsTv: "At game 5 and @warriors just banned me for life from their arena."

@BigDawsTv: "Banned bc I walked pass 5 layers of security guards (who willingly let me through security without asking for ID) & shot around on the court for 10 minutes. I also spent 10K on tickets which they are not refunding. Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent?"

He also shared the letter from the Warriors officially stating that he had been banned.

@BigDawsTv: "Technically, I did not trespass.I talked to security, went through metal detectors and walked right into the building. They welcomed me with open arms. I also never claimed to be Klay."

@BigDawsTv: "Was it worth it to lose 10K on tickets and be banned for life? Absolutely. I was an NBA player for 10 minutes bro"

Apparently, security had thought that he was Klay Thompson, because of how he was dressed and let him through as if he were a player.



