A'ja Wilson Breaks WNBA's Single-Season Scoring Record
Move over, Jewell Loyd, there's a new single-season scoring leader in the WNBA. On Wednesday night, Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson set a new high mark for the league.
Entering Wednesday's game against the Indiana Fever, Wilson needed just 11 points to break the WNBA's single-season scoring record. Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd set the record in 2023 with 939 points.
Wilson surpassed that total with four games left on the schedule. There's a good chance the WNBA superstar hits the 1,000-point mark by the end of the regular season.
Wilson broke the single-season record near the end of the first half against the Fever. She ended the half with 12 points. Here was the bucket that put the Aces star over the top:
In her seven-year WNBA career, Wilson has racked up plenty of incredible accomplishments. She's a two-time league MVP, two time champion and two time WNBA Finals MVP. The Aces center has been an All-Star selection six times and was the Rookie of the Year in 2018.
Averaging 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game, Wilson appears to be well on her way to a third league MVP honor by the end of the season. Adding a single-season scoring title to her list of accomplishments will only add to her impressive resumé in 2024.
She's also helped Las Vegas secure a spot in the 2024 WNBA playoffs, giving the Aces a chance to win a third consecutive championship.
Following Wednesday's game against the Fever, Wilson and the Aces still have four games on the schedule. They'll play Indiana again on Friday, then have matchups against the Connecticut Sun, Seattle Storm and Dallas Wings to conclude the regulr season.