A Look at Jared McCain's Injury History After Recent Setback
Just as Jared McCain was getting back into action for the Philadelphia 76ers, the young veteran guard has suffered another setback, which will keep him off the court for an undisclosed amount of time.
According to an official medical update from the team, McCain is dealing with a UCL tear in his right thumb. He suffered the injury during a workout session at the team’s practice facility just a couple of days before the Sixers fire up training camp.
Per team officials, McCain and the 76ers are consulting with specialists on the next steps and further updates will be provided as appropriate.
Jared McCain’s Injury History
Last season, Jared McCain joined the Sixers as their first-round pick out of Duke.
Although the 76ers were known to have a long streak of battling in the playoffs, leaving them more focused on utilizing veterans over young prospects, McCain made it clear he was going to attempt to crack a spot in the everyday rotation as a rookie.
Down in the Preseason
The young prospect nearly got off track at first, as he suffered a scary injury during a preseason game last October. A hard fall in a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets at home had many wondering if McCain was dealing with a potential concussion.
Although McCain cleared concussion protocol, he was diagnosed with a bruised lung. The Sixers believed that McCain would only miss up to two weeks of action. He ended up being ready for the start of his rookie season.
A Hot Star Quickly Cools Down
McCain played in 17 minutes during his third NBA game. By mid-November, he had appeared in every game, and collected his first start, with nearly 40 minutes of playing time.
At that point, McCain started a handful of games in the absence of some key players, but maintained a key role off the bench when the team started to get healthy again. McCain was on a roll, off to a hot start, but found it quickly cooling down after he suffered a major injury.
During a December 13 matchup against the Indiana Pacers, McCain checked in for just under 30 minutes. A hard fall once again suggested he might’ve been dealing with a concussion, but his knee ended up being the biggest concern.
McCain was diagnosed with a lateral meniscus tear. Eventually, the Sixers confirmed that he would miss the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season. The rookie’s season finished with 23 games played. McCain averaged 15.3 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game. He averaged 46 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the arc.