A Look at NBA’s Triple-Double Opener List as Nikola Jokic Climbs
Nikola Jokic has established himself as a triple-double machine in the NBA.
As the Denver Nuggets’ superstar center gets started on the 2025-2026 season, the center had yet, another triple-double outing in Thursday’s matchup agains the Golden State Warriors.
For Jokic, that’s his fourth triple-double during a season opener. He’s now tied with Oscar Robertson on the NBA’s all-time list.
via @NBAPR: With his triple-double tonight, Nikola Jokić has tied Oscar Robertson for the most career triple-doubles in regular-season openers with four.
NBA’s Triple-Double List on Opening Night
- Oscar Roberson - 4
- Nikola Jokic - 4
- Magic Johnson - 2
- Jason Kidd - 2
- Russell Westbrook - 2
In total, there are 22 players in NBA history to achieve a triple-double during their first game of the season. Just a handful of them are still active in the NBA.
Outside out of the top list mentioned above, the others who are still active are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Elfrid Payton, who is a free agent after last playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Jokic’s contributions to Thursday’s actions against the Warriors were key, despite the big man not being the team’s leading scorer.
The veteran center had nearly 36 minutes of action played before the matchup went into overtime. Jokic shot 7-18 from the field and knocked down two of his 10 shots from beyond the arc. He racked up 19 points during the regulation periods.
Beyond the scoring, Jokic passed out 10 assists. Then in the boards game, he came down with 13 rebounds. The Nuggets and the Warriors each held double-digit leads at one point on Thursday night, but nobody could close out the matchup on top through the first four quarters.
An additional period gave Jokic more time to build on his stat line.
Overall, Jokic finished the night by shooting 8-23 from the field (2-13 3PT, 3-4 FT) for 21 points. He had 10 assists, 13 rebounds, one steal, and one block. Although the Nuggets went into overtime, the Warriors came out on top with a 137-131 victory. They are now 2-0 on the season, sending the Nuggets back to the drawing board with a 0-1 record to start the year.
