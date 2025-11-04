A Look at the Contract the Kings Cut Loose for Precious Achiuwa
The Sacramento Kings are making a roster move on Tuesday.
According to a report, the team plans to sign the veteran front court player, Precious Achiuwa. As a result, the young veteran Isaac Jones will hit the waiver wire.
via @ShamsCharania: The Kings are expected to waive second-year center Isaac Jones to make roster space to sign Achiuwa, sources said.
Jones entered the NBA after spending two seasons in the NCAA Division I. He started at Idaho in 2022-2023, appearing in 31 games for 31.5 minutes per game. He averaged 19.4 points, shooting 62 percent from the field.
For the 2023-2024 NCAA season, Jones joined Washington State. He started all but one of the 35 games he played. In 31.7 minutes of action, he averaged 15.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and nearly one block per game.
Jones entered the NBA Draft in 2024, but went without getting selected. He landed a two-way contract offer from the Kings in July 2024. He split time between Sacramento and Stockton throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Back in March, Jones landed a standard contract offer from the Kings. Over the offseason, the Kings picked up the club option for Jones. He was playing on a $1.95 million salary for the season, part of his two-year deal, which is worth $2.10 million in total.
With the Kings, Jones appeared in 40 games. He averaged 7.6 minutes on the court, shooting 65 percent from the field and 37 percent from three. He posted averages of 3.4 points and 1.4 rebounds with the main roster. In the G League, Jones averaged 21.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 12 regular-season games with Stockton.
Jones would be a solid addition to a team on a rebuilding timeline, searching for a young and developing front court player.
The Kings replace Jones with Achiuwa, who carries plenty of experience with him. Being in the NBA since 2020, Achiuwa has 320 games under his belt. Throughout runs with the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, and the New York Knicks, Achiuwa averaged 7.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.
He joins the Kings after getting cut from the Miami Heat following the preseason. The Kings are 2-5 to begin the year.
