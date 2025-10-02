A Look Back at How Tyrese Maxey and Jalen Brunson Have Stacked Up
The Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks are going to tip off their preseasons on Thursday with the first of two matchups in Abu Dhabi.
It’s unclear which stars will get an opportunity to suit up and compete for their respective teams in the exhibition matchup, but NBA fans could get another look at a mini matchup between the star guards, Tyrese Maxey and Jalen Brunson.
Tyrese Maxey’s History vs. Brunson
In games against the Jalen Brunson-led Knicks, Maxey has averaged 20 points, 4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game.
During a February 22 outing against the Knicks, Maxey dropped 35 points in 40 minutes of action. At the time, he made 46 percent of his shots. Along with his scoring, Maxey produced 5 assists and 6 rebounds.
When the Knicks and the Sixers met in the playoffs in 2024, Maxey put together some of the biggest games of his career. He was the hero for Philadelphia in Game 6 on the road at Madison Square Garden. In a 51-minute shift, Maxey made 57 percent of his shots from the field, going 7-12 from three. The veteran guard produced 46 points, 9 assists, and 5 rebounds.
In total, Maxey posted averages of 29.8 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.2 rebounds in that series.
How Does Brunson Play Against Maxey and the Sixers?
When playing against the Maxey-led Sixers, Brunson has found a slight offensive edge. The veteran guard has averaged 23.8 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.5 rebounds.
Last season, Brunson had two of his best outings against the Sixers. During a mid-January matchup, he checked in for 45 minutes and scored 38 points, while knocking down over 60 percent of his shots from the field.
When the Sixers and the Knicks met a little over a month later, Brunson checked in for 36 minutes. He scored 34 points (clearing 30 for the third time), and notching 7 assists.
During the 2024 playoff series against the Sixers, Brunson had multiple 40-point outings. It started in Game 4, when Brunson put up 47 points, while shooting 53 percent from the field. He followed that performance with a 40-point outburst at home in an overtime thriller.
When it came to Game 6 in Philly, Brunson helped put the nail in the Sixers’ coffin with a 41-point showing on 48 percent shooting from the field.
The two teams are slated for a 12 PM ET tip on Thursday.